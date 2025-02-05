Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 14/1 Fairyhouse tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Wednesday

Diamond is the Chosen one at Fairyhouse

Tyger Bay is ready to roar at Kempton

Dropped 3lb for a modest effort on handicap debut when last seen, Spring Wind warrants a second glance from a rating of 77 and is capable of improving for her first run of the season following a 372-day absence.

Subject to some market support that day, the daughter of Jukebox Jury was settled towards the rear of the field when sent off at 18/119.00, but was never in a position to threaten, becoming outpaced before staying on again at the finish.

She is entitled to improve for the run and could fare much better here from a mark that could still prove to be lenient considering some of the form she has shown previously.

When trained by Barry Fitzgerald in Ireland, the grey mare finished third in a Killarney maiden on the Flat when deemed a 125/1126.00 chance. That performance represents a decent level of form, with recent winner Liberated Light finishing two-lengths ahead in first that day, 141-rated chaser The Banger Doyle in second, dual winner Rasiym in fourth, and Troytown champion Stuzzikini, plus Grade One second Buddy One and 136-rated hurdler Plains Indian behind.

The lightly-raced mare remains unexposed in handicap company and could have plenty of further progression to come. Trained by Tristan Davidson, who has an all-time strike-rate of 22 per cent at the track, Spring Wind is one to note under Harry Reed, and makes each-way appeal at 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Spring Wind E/W in 15:05 Sedgefield SBK 14/1

Course-and-distance winner Looking As You Are performed with some credit to finish a dead-heat fourth with West Balboa at Kempton, having disappointed on her reappearance at Warwick previously. She drops in class following her most recent outing behind Della Casa Lunga, and the return to familiar surroundings could spark further improvement from the mare, who could still be capable of better in handicap company.

Last season, the daughter of Passing Glance stayed on well over this trip to land her maiden hurdle success, following a third-placed effort to subsequent Listed winner Brucio, who was given a rating of 132 following her black-type success.

Although she is yet to find luck down the handicap route, she may have needed the run on her return to action at Warwick following a 236-day break, and the step up in trip against tough opposition may have proved too much for her when last seen.

Considering the ability she has shown on occasions, Looking As You Are could be capable of making the frame from a rating of 112 under Kielan Woods for Alex Hales.

Recommended Bet Back Looking As You Are E/W in 16:15 Ludlow SBK 10/1

Testing conditions should suit Chosen Diamond, who makes each-way appeal for Edward Cawley from a mark of 96.

The nine-year-old gelding has shown a good level of form over the intermediate trips in soft or heavy ground over hurdles, including when finishing fifth twice in competitive handicaps at this course, most recently on his penultimate start last March.

When last seen at Punchestown, Chosen Diamond was unable to land a blow, fading quickly when well beaten on his reappearance following a 287-day break. Although he had run well fresh previously, he may have needed the outing on that occasion, and it may be worth excusing the run considering some of the form he had shown last season.

Last year, the gelding was travelling strongly when challenging eventual Butty O Brien before falling at the last at Navan from a mark of 92 in ground described as soft to heavy. He finished second to the now 126-rated Aodham May on his following start.

With plenty in his favour, Chosen Diamond should be able to pose a threat under Philip Byrnes from his current mark. Odds of 14/115.00 make appeal with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Chosen Diamond E/W in 16:25 Fairyhouse SBK 14/1

Tyger Bay has been a frustrating horse to follow in recent months, often finding trouble in running or breaking too slowly from the stalls to gain a favourable position early on in his races.

Due to his luckless spell, the eight-year-old has dropped a total of 12lb since August, and is now 6lb below his last winning mark, when he had the services of 5lb claimer Joe Leavy in the saddle at Bath in April.

Connor Planas claims 3lb in the saddle here, having been aboard Tyger Bay on his most recent outing at Lingfield, in which he was able to break well to lead but was headed late on by the eventually disqualified winner, Hierarchy, and lost second just ahead of the finishing post.

In recent starts, the son of Cable Bay had been narrowly beaten at both Southwell and Lingfield, and, although failing to record a win in the latter half of the year and into 2025, he has been in good form. He has often challenged, posing a threat more often than not in his races.

Stepping up in trip here, Tyger Bay runs over 7f for the first time since November 2019, and the extra furlong could be useful if he does break slowly again or fails to get into a prominent position early on.

A four-time winner at the track, he has often run well at Kempton, including when eighth here in September. He was upped in class that day and beaten only three-and-a-quarter-lengths by Drama when sent off at odds of 66/167.00 from a mark of 82, failing to reach top gear having been stuck in a pocket on the rail.

Considering he was able to perform with such credit at huge odds, when not getting the run of the race, as is often the case with the gelding, he should be ready to strike from a much lower mark in calmer waters here, particularly considering his recent form.

Not one to desert yet, Tyger Bay remains a horse worth keeping on side at 7/24.50.