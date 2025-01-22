Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday includes 11/2 tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards

Tyger Bay remains well-handicapped on return to Lingfield

Experienced veteran can strike at Kempton

Now 6lb lower than his previous success, when winning at Bath in April, Tyger Bay has proven frustrating to follow in recent months but remains well-handicapped should things go his way.

Luckless on many occasions since recording his previous victory, the Conrad Allen-trained gelding has performed with credit, including when upped in class at Kempton in September, in which he finished three-and-a-quarter-lengths eighth to Drama, without ever reaching top gear having been stuck behind a wall of horses on the rail.

That was from a mark of 83 with 3lb claimer William Carver aboard, and, although he shaped with plenty of promise that day, he has been unable to build on the effort, often finding trouble in running or failing to break on terms from the stalls.

The eight-year-old shouldn't be deserted having threatened to return to the winners' enclosure often in recent starts, when finishing strongly over this course-and-distance in December, as well as when only narrowly denied at Southwell on his subsequent start.

At the weights, Tyger Bay remains a horse to keen onside, and, partnered by 3lb claimer Connor Planas here, this could be the time to catch this previous course-and-distance winner.

Recommended Bet Back Tyger Bay in 14:55 Lingfield SBK 4/1

Just Gino performed honourably when beaten only a length by Beat The Edge when sent off at 6/17.00 in a four-runner field over course-and-distance on New Year's Day.

Sporting first-time cheekpieces, which are applied once again, the six-year-old son of It's Gino showed significant improvement on his previous outings, and he should be able to build on that performance and put in another competitive effort. Up 1lb for his recent run, he remains on a workable mark and could go one better under Theo Gillard, who retains the ride.

Purchased for £100,000 after beating Electric Jet in a point-to-point, with subsequent bumper winner Petit Secret a late faller, there was enough substance to his earlier form to suggest the six-year-old had yet to show the best of his ability for Donald McCain before his recent run.

Just Gino can continue his progress, and should be good enough to record a first success under Rules.

Recommended Bet Back Just Gino in 15:08 Catterick SBK 5/1

Having had the benefit of a recent run, Art Market makes the most appeal in this trappy race, representing some value at odds of 16/54.20.

There's a 4lb swing in his favour with the reopposing Misty Sky, with whom he has a length-and-a-half to find on recent Southwell form. The William Haggas-trained colt had ground to make up with the eventual winner, struggling to get going quickly enough to pose a threatening challenge.

Following a 106-day break, it's plausible the son of Calyx lacked some sharpness and he should improve for the outing. Considering he was a dual winner as a juvenile, and finished a respectable sixth in a higher class handicap at York, when only 2lb lower, he can be competitive from his current rating of 80 here.

Purchased for 100,000gns at the Tatts Craven Breeze-Up sales last April, there should be more to come from this three-year-old, who remains open to further progression. First-time cheekpieces are applied, which could allow him to focus more on the task in hand, and he remains on a mark from which he can strike.

Tom Marquand, who recorded a 23 percent strike-rate at the track last year, returns in the saddle, and there's enough to like about Art Market to suggest he could run well in this 7f contest.

Recommended Bet Back Art Market in 19:30 Kempton SBK 16/5

Experienced nine-year-old Andaleep performed well on his most recent outing at Wolverhampton, finishing three-quarters-of-a-length second to King's Code over an extended 1m1f.

The step back up in trip will suit, although he's versatile enough to compete over varied distances, and he's on a workable mark of 93 from which he can be competitive.

On his previous run over course-and-distance, the Daniel and Claire Kubler-trained gelding was beaten only three-quarters-of-a-length by the reopposing The Glen Rovers, giving away 18lb to his younger rival, plus the 3lb claim of the winner's rider, Sean D Bowen.

The Glen Rovers is on a 10lb higher mark here, having won subsequently, and, with only 8lb between the pair on this occasion, Andaleep can reverse the form.

Last year, Andaleep performed consistently well for the most part, winning three times, including twice on the all-weather, and hitting the frame on a further eight occasions. He finished an excellent fifth in the thirty-one-runner Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, at odds of 66/167.00 from a 1lb lower mark, and was usually able to run with credit.

A likeable and tough type, Andaleep can be competitive under Richard Kingscote at odds of 11/26.50.