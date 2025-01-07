Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday at Taunton and Kempton

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Handicap debutante makes appeal at Taunton

Luckless Tyger Bay can reward the faith at Kempton

Eleven-year-old Angels Breath makes his first start under Rules for Tim Vaughan, having finished a close second in a Wadebridge point recently.

The son of Shantou, who makes only his fifteenth start under Rules here, had shown plenty of ability for Nicky Henderson when landing an Ascot Grade Two on debut, before being narrowly beaten in the Dovecote at Kempton.

After a 1121-day absence following a twenty-three-length victory in a Grade Two match, Angels Breath returned for Sam Thomas in 2023 when pulled up in the Silviniaco Conti Chase. He was able to improve on that return to action to finish second at Chepstow, before achieving the same position in a Cheltenham handicap hurdle from a mark of 138, showing he still possesses ability if no longer the force of old.

Considering he was able to perform respectably on occasions last season for his previous connections, and he should benefit from a recent experience over fences, albeit in a point-to-point, Angels Breath makes appeal from a rating of 132 with Ed Vaughan claiming 7lb.

If he can show further improvement for his first outing in 268-days, and a return over the larger obstacles, he can make the frame at this level.He drops significantly in class here, too, which should allow him to be more competitive considering he was far from disgraced behind the likes of now 149-rated Stumptown last year.

At odds of 11/26.50, it could prove worth siding with this veteran who was a star novice in his younger days. He retains the ability to land another victory, particularly in this class, and this appears a feasible opportunity for him to return to form under Rules.

Recommended Bet Back Angels Breath in 14:45 Taunton SBK 11/2

Masar filly Flowering is an intriguing handicap debutante in this extended two mile contest, capable of posing a threat against her elders. She is in receipt of plenty of weight from the majority of her rivals as one of two juveniles in the field, and an opening mark of 93 appears workable given she is still improving on only her fourth hurdling start.

She beat now 97-rated Character Testing, sent off at odds of 11/82.38 and 5/23.50 in two appearances since when a faller and touched off by a shock winner in his respective races, when springing a surprise at a price of 33/134.00 under 3lb claimer Tristan Durrell.

Scottie's Sister, in third that day at Warwick, had previously finished second to Torrent, third in three black-type events since, in Listed company at Wetherby, in a Cheltenham Grade Two and in a Chepstow Grade Two, providing some substance to the form.

Although Flowering was unable to feature when upped in class to Listed level at Newbury on her following start, she had excuses having shown greenness, and she improved on that effort when fourth at Catterick behind Bust A Move.

Likely to find more success now down the handicap route, the Dan Skelton-trained filly is one to note in this contest and she gets the nod at 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Flowering in 15:15 Taunton SBK 10/3

Course-and-distance winner Tyger Bay remains on an unchanged mark of 72 following a narrow defeat at Southwell when last seen.

The luckless son of Cable Bay had previously run twice at Lingfield when beaten three-lengths by Five Winds, and a length by Sovereign Knight, with excuses to be made in both outings.

The Conrad Allen-trained gelding rarely gets off to a good start, which more often than not has an effect on his finishing position. He struggles to find a favourable position early on which can allow him to strike in the final stages, instead mounting his challenge late, often when the bird has flown.

He's now 5lb lower than his last winning mark when victorious at Bath in April under 5lb claimer Joe Leavy, having been only narrowly beaten over course-and-distance from a 3lb higher rating on his subsequent start.

When upped in class at the track in September, Tyger Bay finished an unlucky eighth behind Drama when sent off at odds of 66/167.00 from a mark of 82. He plotted a brave route up the rail from the rear of the field, making up ground effectively without being able to reach top speed due to the congestion in front of him.

Considering he was able to hold his own in much higher company, it appeared likely he would be able to strike in one of his following outings, but things haven't gone right for him. He often gives a good account of himself, running consistently well in defeat, with other factors often affecting his finishing position.

Tyger Bay remains a horse to keep on side from his current mark and, should things go his way, a return to the winners' enclosure appears imminent.

Under George Wood, Tyger Bay makes the most appeal in familiar surroundings at odds of 5/16.00.