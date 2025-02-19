Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday at Ludlow and Kempton

Seven-year-old mare Regal Renaissance impressed when winning by five-lengths under Sam Twiston-Davies, who returns in the saddle, at Warwick in November. She jumped well on the whole that day, and put the race to bed when pulling clear in the final furlong, shaping as though there was more to come from her.

This is only her sixth start over fences, and, although she is on a 4lb higher mark here, having failed to fire when upped in class when last seen, she is on better terms with Game On For Glory, who beat her at Cheltenham, and the return to Ludlow over fences, with the benefit of further experience, is a positive.

Warwick can be a tough test of jumping in the back straight, and Regal Renaissance was able to cope with the challenge, whilst Ludlow can also prove challenging over fences, too, which will suit. She was only narrowly beaten here on her first chase start, having shown good form over course-and-distance, making her a reliable choice on her return to the track.

The improving chaser, trained by Henry Daly, had been running consistently well before being beaten by the talented Telepathique at Fakenham last month, and, considering the winner on that occasion belongs in higher class contests, Regal Renaissance lost little in defeat and can bounce back here, dropping in class.

The yard has a 20 percent success-rate at the course so far this season, with many of their representatives able to be competitive, and the jockey booking is a huge positive, particularly considering he knows this mare well.

At odds of 10/34.33, Regal Renaissance is fancied to return to form in this two-and-a-half-mile handicap.

Recommended Bet Back Regal Renaissance in 15:05 Ludlow SBK 10/3

Likeable gelding Whatsupwithyou's latest success came over this course-and-distance when on a 2lb lower mark with Megan Fox claiming 7lb in the saddle. Elliot England, who achieved a third-placed finish at odds of 20/121.00 aboard the veteran when last seen, claims 10lb here, and he appears well treated at the weights considering some of the form he has shown over the past year.

Following his victory here last winter, the eleven-year-old finished second in all of his subsequent three starts, beaten by now 133-rated Emailandy at Plumpton, before being denied half-a-length by Doyen Quest when upped in class, giving away 6lb to the now 134-rated gelding who beat subsequent Grade Two winner Gowel Road by five-lengths two starts later.

Trained by Ben Pauling, Whatsupwithyou, despite being narrowly beaten by Colours On Canvas on his reappearance, showed he still retains plenty of ability, and, at this level, he should be able to pose a dangerous threat.

The yard are currently performing at a 23 percent strike-rate, and boast a fantastic record of three winners and a second from four runners at Ludlow this season. There is enough evidence to suggest Whatsupwithyou can be competitive in this contest, and he makes the most appeal at odds of 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Whatsupwithyou in 17:13 Ludlow SBK 10/3

Course-and-distance winner Local Hero can double up at Kempton following success here in December. He's up 4lb for that victory but has the capable Alec Voikhansky claiming 3lb in the saddle, and has the potential to progress beyond his current rating.

Still lightly-raced, things haven't quite gone to plan for the four-year-old since winning on debut here in August 2023. He was unsuited by the softer conditions at Doncaster when featuring in the Listed Flying Scotsman Stakes on his following start, before finishing an eight-length second to now 98-rated Grey Cuban at Wolverhampton.

The finishing position doesn't tell the full story on that occasion, as Local Hero became fractious beforehand and didn't run his race. It was a run worth forgiving and he was able to bounce back following a 53-day break, again at this track, when beating North View last June.

Three from three here, the course specialist is one to keep on side as he remains capable of showing further progression and clearly enjoys his racing here. He's well treated at the weights, is in-form, and there is little reason to oppose him.

The Richard Hannon-trained colt can record successive wins and continue his progression at a price of 13/82.63.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero in 20:00 Kempton SBK 13/8

US-bred Ray Gun, a son of Gun Runner, has shown some potential in three modest starts in maiden and novice company to date, and is one to note on handicap debut from an opening mark of 61, which could prove lenient.

By a top stallion, the three-year-old is out of Malibu Moon mare Divina Carina, a sister to Grade Three-placed Sultry, and daughter of Viva Carina, a relative of Group Three winner Linda Regina, who was competitive in a Grade Two Stateside.

Purchased for €135,000 in the breeze-up Arqana sales, having been initially sold for $75,000 as a yearling, the Jamie Osborne-trained representative displayed greenness equipped with a tongue-tie on debut at Wolverhampton, before failing to become involved from the rear on his subsequent start at Lingfield, when upped in trip.

He was an eye-catcher on his latest outing, however, staying on well from the rear over an extended mile, suggesting this step up in trip to a mile-and-a-half should suit. There's enough stamina in the family to support this claim, too, and a recent gelding operation could bring out some further improvement from him.

Whilst there are a couple of other unexposed types also making their handicap debuts in this field, Ray Gun is the most intriguing, and he should shape much better than he has in three starts to date.

Under William Carver, Ray Gun can show what talent he possesses at odds of 7/18.00.