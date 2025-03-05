Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday at Kempton from 5/1 to 33/1

Mehmas filly The Feminine Urge returns to action in first-time cheekpieces following a 121-day break.

Absent since failing to fire when a significant drifter in the market at Wolverhampton in November, when sent off at odds of 50/151.00, the three-year-old has dropped 1lb for the run, returning to 6f, a trip over which she recorded her sole success to date.

The George Scott-trained filly is 1lb above her previous winning mark, when pouncing late to narrowly prevail at Catterick in August, a much improved effort on her previous run in maiden company. Although she wasn't able to build on that success at Carlisle, and, on form figures, has been disappointing since, it's too soon to give up on this young filly who is still learning with experience.

On her penultimate start at Chelmsford, when making her all-weather debut, she required an early reminder, but was then travelling into the race with some purpose before being badly hampered and forced to stop in her tracks in a race-ending incident for the filly.

In her following start at Wolverhampton, she was quite keen early on in the middle of the pack, unable to settle when short of room and shuffled towards the rear of the field as a result. On the back foot from there on, she was able to maintain her gallop in the straight without quickening or ever able to threaten, but without weakening either.

Whilst it's plausible she may not quite be at the level her mark reflects on a rating of 68, it's too early to tell and this is her first start following a break, having had the winter to strengthen and progress, plus the addition of first-time headgear.

Her form doesn't appear particularly strong, however, the manner in which she was able to finish her races at both Sandown and Catterick, respectively, was impressive, and she shaped as though there should be further progression to come from her on those occasions.

Considering things haven't gone her way in recent starts, The Feminine Urge could be worth keeping the faith in under a jockey in Callum Shepherd who recorded a 22 percent strike-rate in Britain during February, as well as achieving international success, too.

From an each-way perspective, The Feminine Urge is impossible to ignore at odds of 33/134.00 with four places available, and could shape much better than in recent outings should things go her way.

Recommended Bet Back The Feminine Urge E/W in 16:55 Kempton SBK 33/1

New Bay filly New Charter remains a maiden on her seventh career star but it may be premature to give up on this filly, who shaped with plenty of promise on debut.

On her first start, the Richard Hannon-trained filly did show greenness but stayed on well when finishing a two-and-a-half-length second to now 101-rated recent Listed winner Mountain Breeze, who subsequently finished fourth in the Albany Stakes before placing in both the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes and Sweet Solera Stakes.

That race was franked with five winners emerging from the beaten runners, including now 95-rated Flaming Stone, four-lengths behind New Charter that day, who went on to finish fourth behind Lake Victoria.

In her following outing, New Charter was badly hampered on leaving the stalls at Epsom when sandwiched between two of her rivals. She was then lit up and raced extremely keenly around the first bend, failing to handle undulations and the slightly softer going, too. It was a run worth putting a line through considering things didn't go her way from the start, and she didn't appear to have anything in reserve in the closing stages, having used plenty of energy early on.

She improved to finish fourth behind stablemate An Outlaw's Grace at Salisbury on her following start, before being given an opening rating of 78. On handicap debut at Ascot, the filly was unable to take advantage from a mark of 77, but wasn't disgraced and has been absent since.

With the tendency to race keenly often as a juvenile, still learning with racing experience, New Charter appeared to settle better on her return to action at Kempton in January. Likely to have needed the run on that occasion after a 180-day break, she travelled well into the race until the cutaway rail but failed to pick up when asked, fading late on.

There should be more to come from her, and she is back in handicap company here. A mark of 72 still appears lenient for a filly who displayed plenty of ability on debut, and, although she is yet to show progression, she has had excuses on a number of occasions and it could prove worth keeping the faith in her.

Tyrese Cameron claims 7lb aboard New Charter, easing her weight further, and it would be a surprise should she not prove to be able to be competitive from what appears to be a lenient enough mark. Settling early will be crucial to her chances, but if she can relax and travel well into the race, she can pose a threat, with the step up in trip likely to suit on pedigree.

Recommended Bet Back New Charter E/W in 18:00 Kempton SBK 12/1

Course-and-distance winner Starshiba is only 1lb higher than when previously successful at Lingfield on New Year's Eve, and he could be ready to strike again on his return to Kempton.

When last seen at the track, the son of Acclamation was staying on into third when beaten a-length-and-a-half by Follow Your Heart. That was his final start for Mick Appleby, and he has since made the switch to the Jack Morland yard.

At this level, he should be capable of posing a threat under Callum Shepherd, who has ridden him twice in the past, given he has enough ability to be competitive in this field.

The eight-year-old was able to perform with credit when behind He's A Gentleman at Wolverhampton on his penultimate outing, in higher class company, and, although unable to take advantage from a mark of 73 on his latest start, he can fare better this time around.

At odds of 5/16.00, Starshiba is one to keep on side.

Recommended Bet Back Starshiba in 18:30 Kempton SBK 5/1

Progressive four-year-old Rebel Empire drops in class following an impressive victory over We Never Stop at Chelmsford in January. Up 3lb for the success, he is capable of showing further improvement beyond his current rating of 82, and makes plenty of appeal in the hands of capable 3lb claimer Joe Leavy.

Often overlooked in the market, Rebel Empire drifted out to 20/121.00 on his latest start, having previously won at odds of 4/15.00 and 8/19.00, respectively. There should be more to come from this four-year-old, who has only begun to show the level of ability he possesses.

Last year, the son of Goken shaped with plenty of promise in defeat, particularly catching the eye when a three-length fifth on his first start here, when sent off at odds of 100/1101.00. He was improving with experience throughout the year, learning with racing, before a switch to the all-weather with the addition of a first-time tongue-tie allowed him to break his maiden in good style.

Despite being 17lb higher than his first victory now, he remains capable of continuing his progression and recording another success for Richard Hannon at odds of 11/26.50.