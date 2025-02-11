Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 25/1 Ayr tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards on Tuesday

Sister to talented gelding is one to note in Ayr finale

Richard Hannon-trained runner at Wolverhampton is the bet of the day

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Eleven-year-old veteran Hold That Note could be capable of a revival from a mark 11lb lower than his last success, with a visor re-equipped.

The headgear was applied the last time he won, having been left off on all of his previous starts for Ewan Whillans, and was also used when he showed significant improvement to finish third at Carlisle last spring.

Considering it has sparked improvement in the horse on a couple of previous occasions, the visor could allow him to rediscover some form after a modest effort at Kelso.

Having been pulled up at Perth on his final start of last season, Hold That Note was reported to have finished the race lame, therefore, could be forgiven for underperforming. Off for 220 days subsequently, he may have been in need of his reappearance and was able to fare much better when last seen.

Although he has been inconsistent of late, this trip in testing conditions when sporting a visor is a combination which seems to suit, and conditions should allow him to thrive here.

No forlorn hope at odds of 25/126.00, Hold The Note has proven himself at a higher level in the past, and should be competitive dropping in class if on a going day, with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Hold The Note E/W in 16:20 Ayr SBK 25/1

In the Ayr finale, intriguing contender Belle De Vassy is one to note for County Antrim-based trainer Gerald Quinn, who has a 43 percent strike-rate with his bumper runners in Britain, and has saddled two from three bumper winners on that side of the Irish Sea this term.

A sister to Grade One-placed and Grade Three-winning Bleu De Vassy, a bumper winner, this five-year-old mare has the benefit of experience on her rivals, and should have plenty of further progression to come if she possesses some of the ability her brother does.

She has shown some form in the point-to-point sphere so far, finishing third to Auntie Lacey, a subsequent £72,000 purchase who featured in Kopek Des Bordes' maiden success at Leopardstown. On her subsequent point start, Belle De Vassy fell when in contention in a race won by Blue Eyed Girl, a mare she had beaten on her previous start.

On Rules debut, she was unable to make an impression in a tough Punchestown contest which featured a number of mares who have form behind some top class prospects. That race was won by subsequent Grade Two winner Bambino Fever, who is currently vying for favouritism at the head of the ante-post Champion Bumper market for the Cheltenham Festival next month.

Entitled to improve plenty for that outing, if she can show further progression, she could be capable of claiming success in calmer waters here. Odds of 9/25.50 make appeal, and she is a mare to keep a close eye on in future assignments.

Recommended Bet Back Belle De Vassy E/W in 16:55 Ayr SBK 15/4

Three-time course-and-distance winner Lexington Knight bids for a fourth success at the track in the final race on the card at Wolverhampton.

Disappointing when last seen over 1m6f, the seven-year-old had excuses that day having made much of the running, forcing the pace along with Parramount, before fading late on. The race wasn't run to suit over that trip, but he has enough ability to be capable of bouncing back and putting in a competitive effort here.

On his penultimate start at Kempton, the Richard Hannon-trained gelding was outpaced at the rear of the field, receiving reminders from an early stage to remain attached to the rest of the field. Despite this, Lexington Knight stayed on well, catching the eye in the finish from a 5lb higher mark that the rating of 74 he runs from here.

Appearing well treated at the weights, now 3lb below his last winning mark, the experienced son of Night Of Thunder makes plenty of appeal in this contest under 3lb claimer Joe Leavy.

The race should pan out in his favour considering he needs a strong pace to aim at over this trip. There appears to be plenty of pace angles in the race with the likes of Crystal Mariner, Alpine Oasis, Ocean Heights, Sax Appeal and others, often racing prominently. If a number of runners do go forward, that should set it up nicely for Lexington Knight, who should be staying on strongly in the finish.

At odds of 18/119.00, Lexington Knight warrants serious consideration as he should hold leading claims if things go to plan.