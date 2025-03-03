Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 16/1 Newcastle tip

Five-year-old mare Enola Grey has been running consistently well in recent months, bar a disappointing effort when last seen, achieving success on one occasion over 7f at Wolverhampton from a 1lb higher mark.

Her recent effort is worth putting a line through considering she was unable to put in her usual quick finishing effort, perhaps unsuited by the wide trip she was forced to take, as suggested by her trainer, Gemma Tutty. She is a much better horse than displayed on that occasion, as her previous appearances have proved, and she can return to form here.

On a rating of 78 here with 7lb claimer Warren Fentiman aboard, the likeable daughter of Havana Grey makes appeal at the weights, has plenty of course form, and can be competitive back up in class.

Enola Grey has been able to be competitive in this class before and at odds of 16/117.00, she is one to note.

Recommended Bet Back Enola Grey E/W in 15:22 Newcastle SBK 16/1

Course-and-distance winner Odds Socks Havana is one to note in this mile contest from an attractive mark of 53, 1lb lower than his last victory at Newcastle. The experienced seven-year-old son of Havana Gold is 2lb lower than when sixth on his previous start last month, when unable to land a blow behind Just Typical.

On his penultimate start, the gelding has shaped much better, beaten only a length-and-three-quarters when in contention in the closing stages, weakening slightly before the line. If he can return to the form shown on that occasion, now from a lower mark, he should be capable of being competitive once again.

In familiar surroundings, Odd Socks Havana has plenty of experience at Newcastle and was in a rich vein of form here this time last year, with form figures of 234112 at the track between February and May. This could be the time to catch him on a going day, and he makes plenty of appeal at the weights.

Rebecca Menzies has started the year well at Newcastle, saddling four winners, four seconds, and four thirds from 27 runners, achieving a decent 15 percent strike-rate with plenty of the yard's runners able to make the frame. Kaiya Fraser has a 21 percent success-rate for the yard so far this year and is often a rider to note at the track.

At odds of 9/25.50, Odd Socks Havana is one to keep on side.