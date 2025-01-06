Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 14/1 Wolverhampton tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections across the cards

Miss Calculation is on a handy mark for an in-form yard

Power Of Me can make the frame following a promising effort

Stella Barclay has started this year in a rich vein of form, currently performing at a 38 percent strike-rate with three of her last four runners winning. In this 6f contest, she saddles six-year-old mare Miss Calculation who, despite failing to make an impression in recent starts, is one to note on her return to a track she knows well.

The course winner has amassed plenty of experience at Wolverhampton, and the return to an all-weather surface could spark some improvement following a break. Now back on her last winning mark from 46, when she defied odds of 14/115.00 to prevail at Catterick, the daughter of Profitable makes appeal at the weights.

In her previous three starts at the track, things haven't quite gone her way. She has often struggled for clear daylight in the straight when travelling well but has been able to make the frame despite this, placing at odds of 14/115.00 on her penultimate start here following a fourth-placed effort when 12/113.00.

If she can get into a position from which she can strike around the home turn, she should be staying on well enough in the finish to play her part. Considering her low mark and the form of the yard, this could be a feasible opportunity for her to return to some form.

Callum Shepherd had a decent strike-rate of 19 percent aboard the yards runners last year, with a 20 percent win-rate at the track, and he takes the ride aboard this well handicapped mare.

Recommended Bet Back Miss Calculation E/W in 18:30 Wolverhampton SBK 14/1

Following a 1194-day absence, Power Over Me was likely in need of the outing when making his return to action at Kempton in November in his first start for Joe Tickle having switched yards from Robyn Brisland.

For his previous trainer, the eight-year-old was highly effective, winning five of his first six starts before finishing third to Mr Wagyu in a competitive Goodwood handicap.

When last seen at the track, the course-and-distance winner shaped with plenty of promise, finishing sixth when beaten by only two-and-a-half-lengths from odds of 33/134.00.

Now from a 3lb lower mark, with Taylor Fisher claiming 3lb in the saddle once again, the son of Ivawood could be ready to strike once again, having proven he still retains some ability.

This is a slight ease in level considering he was up against horses rated up to 85 from a higher mark, and he has had two outings following his break, which should set him up nicely for his third appearance of the season.

At odds of 9/25.50, Power Over Me could make the frame given he has previously shown to possess plenty of ability and can still compete despite his lengthy absence.