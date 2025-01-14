Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 14/1 Plumpton tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Nothinelsematters can prove his mettle at Plumpton

Course specialist can strike for Ruth Carr

Watch this week's Weighed In...

Nothinelsematters remains a maiden after nine starts under Rules, but, although he has proved a frustrating horse to follow recently, he remains of interest from a low mark of 72.

The Alex Hales-trained gelding has been in the tracker following a promising point-to-point effort in which he was challenging subsequent £150,000 purchase Touch Me Not, a recent Grade Two winner who finished runner-up in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices' Chase, before the pair both fell late on.

Whilst neither were able to complete on that occasion, they were in front when coming down in the closing stages, and showed potential. Touch Me Not has been able to progress to the highest level in the novice chasing division and, whilst Nothinelsematters is unlikely to reach anywhere near that standard, he can strike at this level from a lenient mark.

Things didn't go to plan on his chasing debut at Market Rasen on his penultimate start, as he unseated his rider Bryan Carver at the fourth fence having made a couple of shuddering errors. Considering he had previously fallen in a point, and had a less than satisfactory introduction to fences under Rules, the fact he remains over hurdles here is a positive.

He was beaten only two-lengths on his handicap debut from a 3lb higher mark last year, over a trip just shy of two-and-a-half-miles, proving he has the ability to break his maiden on a going day.

Appearing to still be progressing with experience, he has often struggled to travel comfortably with professionalism throughout his races, and this step up in trip should help him in that regard, with a more patient approach and emphasis on stamina likely to suit.

There is enough stamina in his pedigree to suggest he should be effective over further, too, as he is a half-brother to proven three-milers Champagnesuperover and Rebel Dawn Rising, plus a relative of World Wide Web.

Not one to give up on just yet, Nothinelsematters could improve for the addition of cheekpieces and makes each-way appeal under Harry Bannister, capable of putting in a big showing should the penny finally drop.

Recommended Bet Back Nothinelsematters E/W in 14:40 Plumpton SBK 14/1

Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained gelding At Vimeiro is one to note from a mark of 70 in this contest, as he makes a significant step up in trip which could allow him to show the best of his ability.

Purchased for 650,000gns from Book 1 as a yearling, there was plenty expected from this son of Sea The Stars, and, although he failed to make a strong impression during his debut season, more was expected from him as he progressed and stepped up in trip, on breeding.

He lined up in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes as a juvenile, in which he was unable to make an impact, and failed to show the progression required to compete in Graded company as a three-year-old. Still a maiden on his twelfth start, he's now competing at a low level in comparison with his earlier assignments, and he has shown enough glimpses of ability to suggest he's more than capable of winning a race of this nature from a low mark.

This step up in trip could prove key to the gelding, and could finally allow him to break his maiden tag. His pedigree suggests he will be suited by the staying trips, and he could prove to be very well-handicapped should he take to this new challenge.

By Sea The Stars, At Vimeiro is out of Nathaniel mare Amorella, who won a Baden-Baden Group Two over a mile-and-a-half, a half-sister to Group Three winning Accon, who once featured in the German St Leger. With a stamina-laden pedigree, this first attempt at a trip over two-miles could be hugely beneficial.

Last year, At Vimeiro was tried at Listed level, in which he was unable to compete, before he finished third behind now 92-rated Approval and now 97-rated Lord Of Love, when in receipt of 3lb in a Windsor novice event. He then finished second over a 1m3f at this track to Kildare Legend, who has since achieved a rating of 91, with Who's Glen in third, a gelding who has progressed to a mark of 92.

There is enough substance in the form to suggest a mark of 70 is a feasible rating from which At Vimeiro can finally finish in front. Should he enjoy this stiffer test of stamina, he can progress further beyond his current mark and finally show what ability he has.

Recommended Bet Back At Vimeiro in 15:22 Southwell SBK 6/1

A three-time winner over course-and-distance, Swiss Ace can return to a familiar winners' enclosure after a couple of decent efforts in defeat at the track. The son of Kingman has amassed plenty of experience at Newcastle throughout his career, and should be ready to strike from a mark 2lb lower than when successful here last winter.

On his penultimate start, the gelding was a real eye-catcher when coming from the rear of the field, finishing strongly at odds of 16/1 under Paul Mulrennan, and he improved to be beaten by only two-lengths in fourth when last seen a fortnight ago.

If he is able to avoid any traffic problems in the closing stages, he should be in a position to pose a dangerous threat, appearing well treated at the weights here.

Reunited with Billy Loughnane, who has partnered him once in the past when a 3lb claimer, Swiss Ace could record a fourth success over this trip at the scene of most of his successes. The rider boasts a 40 percent strike-rate when partnering the yard's all-weather runners, which is a noteworthy statistic, and there appears to be enough in favour of this experienced seven-year-old which should allow him to put in another good effort.