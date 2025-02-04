Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 14/1 Bridge North at Market Rasen

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards on Tuesday

Olly Murphy-trained Gavroche d'Allier has been sent off at odds of 7/24.50 and 9/43.25, respectively, in two starts since joining the yard.

On his penultimate start at Leicester in December, the gelding was returning from a 602-day break when making his chasing debut, and shaped with some promise, staying on into third, whilst likely to improve for the run. He was less competitive at the same track on his subsequent start, despite being sent off as joint-favourite for the race, but he's capable of more, and he may prove worth sticking with.

A previous second to now 143-rated chaser Grandero Bello in a point-to-point, having also finished six-lengths behind the talented, sadly ill-fated Forward Plan in that sphere, Gavroche d'Allier does possess plenty of previous experience over fences, therefore should be capable of showing more in this division.

Now 4lb lower than when making his reappearance this season, the mount of Sean Bowen could be ready to strike once again, and could prove better than his current rating reflects if he has retained ability.

It's plausible he may have needed a couple of runs to return to fitness and to rediscover some sharpness, and, having had a short break since, he may be able to return to form. The step up in trip should suit considering he has plenty of point experience, and he represents a yard with an all-time strike-rate of 23 per cent at the track.

Recommended Bet Back Gavroche d'Allier in 14:10 Market Rasen SBK 5/1

Equipped with first-time blinkers, the addition of the headgear could spark some improvement in nine-year-old Bridge North, who has been disappointing of late, but is on a mark from which he can strike and drops in class.

The Henry Daly-trained gelding is winless since his victory over fences at Newbury in March of 2023, when beating Manothepeople by five-and-a-half-lengths from a rating of 124, but failed to complete in his following three starts over fences, and was unable to rediscover form following a wind operation.

His previous five runs have all been over hurdles. These included a bad mistake before being pulled up at Taunton then falling when in front at Doncaster, as well as finishing a creditable third at Huntingdon.

He has failed to be competitive in two recent outings, but was well supported into 9/25.50 when last seen at Doncaster, and, considering the level of ability he has shown in the past in higher class races, it should be a matter of time before he puts his best forward again.

Last spring, Bridge North proved he retains ability and, although things haven't gone his way over the past year, he remains capable of posing a threat.

Recommended Bet Back Bridge North E/W in 15:10 Market Rasen SBK 14/1

Course-and-distance winner Bobby Joe Leg is often in good form at the beginning of the year, and has been running consistently well in recent months, now only 1lb higher than his last winning mark.

The experienced veteran is a regular at the track over this trip, and was unfortunate when finishing strongly here recently, beaten only a length when sent off at odds of 11/112.00. He's a horse worth sticking with in his current form, as he appears ready to strike from a mark of 66.

Despite being higher rated than his last success, the Ruth Carr-trained gelding has been running well from a much higher mark, including when narrowly beaten by King Of York from a rating of 71 at Southwell last March.

Often able to spring a surprise at a price, he is usually one to keep on side each-way at Newcastle, and this could be a feasible opportunity for him to record a 15th win of his career.

The likeable 11-year-old has Joanna Mason in the saddle, who was aboard 12 months ago for his last success, and they could be reunited with another victory on Tuesday evening.