Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 12/1 Wolverhampton tip

Experienced veteran Lord Du Mesnil is winless since landing the Grand National Trial at Haydock four years ago from a 22lb higher mark, but has performed respectably on a number of occasions since, including when second to Cepage in higher class company at Cheltenham last season.

This season, he finished a two-length second to Lift Me Up at Warwick, on his first start following a 314-day break and wind surgery, and is on an 8lb lower mark here. He put in another fair effort when third to Eva's Oskar at Bangor-on-Dee earlier this month, beaten only four-and-three-quarter-lengths when staying on well, for which he was dropped 3lb.

Considering the Richard Hobson-trained gelding has shown to still possess ability, he could be ready to strike from a mark of 127, his lowest rating since winning the Tommy Whittle as a novice chaser in 2019.

There appears to be plenty of fire left in the twelve-year-old now in this sphere, and these race conditions should suit him the most, making plenty of appeal at the weights under his owner David Maxwell.

The likeable gelding has been unlucky not to record a fifth career success in recent seasons, and it would be no surprise to see him return to the winners' enclosure at odds of 11/26.50.

Whilst this trip may be on the sharper side for this stamina-laden stayer, there has been plenty of rainfall in recent days which should turn the race into quite a test which would suit Lord Du Mesnil, who will be staying on late in the day.

Recommended Bet Back Lord Du Mesnil in 16:45 Leicester SBK 11/2

Michael Attwater-trained Thismydream has been in decent form of late, rarely beaten far when sent off at double-figure odds, including when third at 18/119.00 when last seen over course-and-distance.

Dropped 1lb for that placed effort, the six-year-old is now 2lb below his last winning mark, when beating Betweenthesticks by a neck under 5lb claiming Kaiya Fraser at Bath in August. Whilst he has been unable to repeat that feat on the all-weather since, he was victorious over 5f at the track last March from a mark of 60, and he makes appeal at the weights here.

Now in 0-58 company, this should be a feasible opportunity for Thismydream, who hasn't been beaten far when upped in class previously. At this level, he should pose a threat under regular rider Paddy Bradley, with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Thismydream in 19:00 Wolverhampton SBK 13/2

Light Up Our Stars is always one to consider over this trip or similar, and, from a low mark of 55, 7lb lower than when recording his previous win at Southwell in the summer, the experienced gelding should be good enough to make the frame if on a going day.

Although he hasn't been at his best in recent starts, and does need plenty to go his way during races, the nine-year-old can often outrun his odds, and is usually one to note when available at a double-figure price. He was third at 18/119.00 here in December, when beaten only two-lengths, having finished a length behind Jersey Rocs at the same odds on his previous start.

On his penultimate outing, over this course-and-distance, Light Up Our Stars put in a bold bid from the front, struggling to sustain the effort in the closing stages but performing with credit to be beaten only three-lengths when deemed a 16/117.00 chance.

If things pan out well for him during the race he shouldn't be too far away, which makes him an enticing each-way proposition at odds of 12/113.00 under Joey Haynes, with four places available.