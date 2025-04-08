Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 12/1 Navan tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Well bred Saturn can make a winning return

Drop in class should allow Willaston to be competitive

Jessica Harrington-trained Saturn makes his seasonal reappearance in this mile-and-three-quarter staying contest at Navan.

The well bred five-year-old was in good form in his first three starts last term, including when beating Ethical Diamond and Tyson Fury, respectively, and finishing a length third to subsequent Royal Ascot and Group Three winner Crystal Black.

He was less competitive when behind Star Harbour at the Curragh in June, and must bounce back following a layoff here, but has shown enough promise to suggest he can be competitive from a rating of 91 in this handicap.

Saturn is a son of multiple Group One winner Alpha Centauri, whose accolades included the Irish 1000 Guineas, and is related to Group One winners in Alpine Star and Discoveries. Bred to be good, from a classy family, Saturn has already shown he possesses ability.

Lightly raced, making only his ninth career start, the grey son of Galileo has the scope for further improvement and there could be plenty more to come from him. He has already proven himself over this trip previously and was able to win first time out last term at Leopardstown.

At odds of 15/4, Saturn makes the most appeal in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Saturn in 15:10 Navan SBK 15/4

Dropping in class, Mark Walford-trained Willaston is one to note now 7lb below his last winning mark when beating Bold Endeavour at Haydock in 2023.

At this level, with conditions to suit, the nine-year-old can put in a competitive effort under Jamie Hamilton. The sounder surface should be in his favour as all of his wins to date have come on ground with good in the description, and has often been seen to great effect during the spring months.

Last March, Willaston finished a respectable, yet distance, second to Uncle Bert in higher class company at Bangor-on-Dee, outrunning his odds of 28/129.00 to finish ahead of the likes of West To The Bridge and Jungle Jack, among others. He also finished third to Pretending at Uttoxeter in October, placing at odds of 18/119.00.

Whilst he has struggled to threaten for the major honours in races since, he has been up against tough opposition and he should find these calmer waters more favourable.

Proven over the distance, top weight Willaston can return to form at a price of 7/24.50.

Recommended Bet Back Willaston in 15:50 Carlisle SBK 7/2

Australia colt Glinka makes his handicap debut under Scott McCullagh, stepping back up in trip from an opening mark of 73.

Last seen at Dundalk over a mile when sent off at odds of 125/1126.00, the three-year-old colt faced stiff opposition and was outclassed on only his third career start that day. He had previously finished down the field in a maiden at the track over an extra two-and-a-half-furlongs, and, although on form figures he makes little appeal, he did shape with some promise on debut.

That day, Glinka missed the break and used up plenty of energy to become reattached to the field in the early stages. He stuck to the task well late on but was unable to gain on his rivals in a run that was worth forgiving.

The step back up in trip should be in his favour here, as well as the switch to handicapping and he appears the type to improve with the benefit of experience. His dam, Storm Cat mare Kamarinskaya, has produced a number of sprinters including Level Up, but also mile-and-a-half winner Thou Swell, a half-brother to Glinka.

This would suggest there is stamina in the pedigree on the dam's side of the family and Glinka may well have inherited staying capabilities from his Derby winning sire.

There should be more to come from this Joseph O'Brien-trained colt, who is yet to put his best foot forward.