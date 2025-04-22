Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday from 11/4 to 33/1

Katie Midwinter has five selections on Tuesday

In-form gelding can defy a 4lb rise at Epsom

Classy type is overlooked at Fairyhouse

Progressive gelding City Of Delight has won five from seven starts on the Turf to date, improving a total of 24lb since his maiden success at Windsor last June.

Now running from a career high mark of 87, up 4lb for success at Doncaster last month, he could still be capable of further progression having made up plenty of ground to narrowly beat the reopposing Magico on his latest start.

The son of City Of Light is out of Jing, a half-sister to black-type performers in On Thin Ice, Ketel Twist and Grade Two winner Value Engineering, and is related to Graded winners in Masseuse and High Velocity. There is plenty of class in the American pedigree, and the US-bred contender remains on an upward trajectory which makes him dangerous to oppose currently.

Whilst he must prove himself at this level, having been beaten three-lengths on his final start last season in this class, the David Menuisier-trained gelding impressed on his reappearance and could take a step forward for the outing, having gone on to record a four-timer following his first career success last season.

A horse in-form, City Of Delight could prove worth keeping onside as he bids for successive victories and his sixth win since June.

Recommended Bet Back City Of Delight in 14:45 Epsom SBK 11/4

A son of Nathaniel, Tryfan makes his first appearance for the Harry Charlton yard having switched from Brian Ellison's, returning from a 208-day break during which he was gelded.

The strong stayer wasn't seen to best effect during his last two runs of his previous campaign and has dropped 3lb as a result, now back on a mark of 77 from which he was only narrowly beaten by Baltic at Newcastle last summer.

The four-year-old is 4lb higher than his sole career success to date but remains capable of showing further progression on only his ninth start, and, if he's fit and ready on his reappearance, he should be competitive in this race.

At a price of 11/112.00, Tryfan makes each-way appeal under Joey Haynes with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Tryfan E/W in 15:20 Epsom SBK 11/1

Jim Boyle-trained Play Me can be forgiven for a disappointing effort on handicap debut when last seen at Nottingham, and remains a horse to keep a close eye on as he's unexposed in handicap company.

Dropped 2lb for his latest effort on reappearance, the gelded son of Too Darn Hot was well backed into 5/23.50 favouritism but lost every chance when slowly away from the stalls under James Doyle.

He was able to stay on in the finish but was never in a position to threaten having been faced with an impossible task when losing lengths at the start. That was his first appearance for his current yard having made the switch from George Boughey's for whom he made three appearances.

On debut at Thirsk, he shaped with some promise when third to the now 103-rated Tuscan Hills, and appeared to be learning on the job during his juvenile campaign, showing greenness at times. He was unable to build on that opening effort but should be capable of posing a threat now in handicap company, and a mark of 67 could prove lenient.

At odds of 20/121.00, Play Me is one to note each-way with four places available as he's yet to show the best of his ability.

Recommended Bet Back Play Me E/W in 16:25 Epsom SBK 20/1

Completely unexposed in handicap company over hurdles, Willie Mullins-trained Sea Of Sands is an intriguing contender under Brian Hayes in this two mile Listed contest.

The seven-year-old Flat bred gelding won a Group Three Derby Trial at Hoppegarten when based in Germany with Jean-Pierre Carvalho before making the switch to Ireland. He also featured in a Cologne Group One won by subsequent Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista and has form with classy performer Best Of Lips, too.

A son of Sea The Stars, the classy contender is related to a number of Classic winners and should possess enough ability to be able to compete in this sphere from a mark of 132.

Although he has failed to make any impression at Grade One and Grade Two level, respectively, in recent starts, he has had some excuses and appears to still be getting used to this new challenge over obstacles.

On his hurdling debut, he beat The Mediator by five-lengths under Patrick Mullins before being sent off as joint-favourite for the Cesarewitch at Newmarket. Much too keen that day, it was a run worth putting a line through and he was able to bounce back with an eye-catching effort in third in the Grade Two Royal Bond. He was far back in the field and forced to make up plenty of ground, but quickened well when asked, staying on in the finish.

On his following start, when pulled up in a Leopardstown Grade One, Sea Of Sands was found to be clinically abnormal post-race and hasn't been able to return to form since. He may find more luck down the handicap route, however, and isn't one to give up on considering his unexposed profile over hurdles and the fact he has plenty of back-class.

At odds of 33/134.00, Sea Of Sands warrants each-way consideration with five places available and could be able to spring a surprise.

Recommended Bet Back Sea Of Sands E/W in 17:05 Fairyhouse SBK 33/1

Now 1lb below his last winning mark with 7lb claimer Elizabeth Gale aboard, Tapley is one to note dropping in class from a workable mark in this two mile contest.

The eight-year-old has been plying his trade at a higher level in competitive races recently, including at Sandown and Aintree, having tried his hand at chasing without success earlier in the campaign.

Trained by Suzy Smith, Tapley holds strong claims at this level and should fare much better in these calmer waters having run with some credit without threatening for the major honours in recent starts.

This is a feasible opportunity for the gelding to return to the winners' enclosure and record a sixth career success, as he has been able to win at a higher level in the past as shown at Fakenham last spring.

Whilst things haven't gone his way since his return to action at Plumpton in October, Tapley is one to keep onside and can return to form at odds of 7/18.00.