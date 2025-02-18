Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday at Market Rasen

Promising mare Bluey has shown plenty of potential for Emma Lavelle so far, having put in a couple of useful performances in the point sphere previously, including when fifth to the talented yet sadly ill-fated Mayor's Walk, and when second to Cobra Queen.

She convincingly beat subsequent winner Either Way at Carrigarostig before being purchased for £27,000. On Rules debut, equipped with a hood, the daughter of Affinsea beat Ocean Waltz, a gelding who had previously been narrowly beaten by We're Red And Blue, a dual winner since, by two-and-a-half-lengths,

Bluey then finished fourth to Dameofthecotswolds when racing too keenly, before impressing from the front to prevail over Jena d'Oudairies at Wincanton. On her latest effort, Bluey was well supported into a price of 4/15.00 but was unable to match up with the winner Jubilee Alpha at Windsor, performing with credit to finish second.

Jubilee Alpha, who fetched €120,000 as a three-year-old, has been performing consistently well throughout her career to date, was coming into the race on the back of a Listed success, and had previously placed second in a Grade Two Aintree bumper behind Diva Luna. She's currently the shortest-priced British-trained runner in ante-post markets for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, and clearly possesses plenty of talent.

That is a good formline for Bluey, who finished ahead of the reopposing Siog Geal that day, and there should be further progression to come from the six-year-old, who still appears to be learning and improving with experience.

An exciting prospect, Bluey is a likeable type and makes the most appeal under Ben Jones in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back Bluey in 14:20 Market Rasen EXC BSP

In the concluding bumper, Olly Murphy-trained Forward Thinking is an interesting contender making his second career start having shaped with promise on debut at Warwick. It did take some time for the four-year-old to get going in the straight on that occasion, but showed plenty of speed, running on quickly to close at the finish.

A real eye-catcher that day, he was behind some promising types in winner Legal Weapon, a €70,000 who has potential despite failing to frank the form on his subsequent start, previous point and bumper winner Tormund Giantsbane, a relative of Roksana who was in second, and third-placed Sutherland, a €100,000 buy trained by Nicky Henderson.

If this son of Elusive Pimpernel can take a step forward from his first racecourse outing, he could pose a threat under Sean Bowen for a yard with an all-time strike-rate of 25 percent in bumpers at the track.