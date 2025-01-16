Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 15/2 Wincanton tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections at Fairyhouse and Wincanton

Well-handicapped gelding is the reliable choice

Likeable mare can make the frame in a competitive heat

Nine-year-old gelding Clonbury Bridge should be suited by the step back up in trip, having run well without being able to threaten for the major honours on his previous start at Navan over two miles.

The Philip Dempsey-trained son of Presenting had previously shown a good level of form over two-and-a-half-miles when second to the now 116-rated Winding River, when in receipt of 3lb, with previous winner Lake Chad behind in third. That was his first start over fences for 14 months, and he was able to rally in the finish, gaining three places in the final furlong when closing all the way to the line.

Only 1lb higher here, and having had another start over fences since, he should be capable of posing a threat from a mark of 107 with 5lb claimer Charlie O'Dwyer in the saddle.

Clonbury Bridge has shown plenty of decent form over hurdles in between his chasing starts in recent season, including when beating the progressive Cheerful Chap in a Cork handicap, plus finishing second to Son Of Hypnos at Galway, displaying enough ability to suggest he's well treated at the weights from his current mark.

Whilst Theonewedreamof is the one to beat for Gavin Cromwell on ability, she is a Flat-bred mare who hasn't appeared the most natural of chasers in three starts over the larger obstacles. She's entitled to improve plenty with experience and, with a clear round of jumping, could prove tough to beat, however, Clonbury Bridge is the more reliable choice making his 14th start over fences, having amassed plenty of experience throughout his career.

Should Theonewedreamof show any jumping frailties or vulnerability, Clonbury Bridge can be the one to take advantage and makes the most appeal at odds of 4/15.00.

Recommended Bet Back Clonbury Bridge in 12:30 Fairyhouse SBK 4/1

A dual winner at the track, My Silver Lining bids for a third success at Wincanton, equipped with first-time cheekpieces for Emma Lavelle.

Last year's Classic Chase winner, who also finished second in the Grand National Trial at Haydock, and third in the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter, failed to replicate her previous campaign's exploits in her first two starts of this season, pulled up in both races, including over this course-and-distance on reappearance.

She proved she retains ability when returning to some form to finish third at Hereford when last seen, and should be primed for this assignment, having been set to defend her Classic Chase title in last week's abandoned Warwick meeting.

A strong stayer, the tougher test of stamina the better for this nine-year-old mare, who is as game and as tough as they come. If on a going day, this likeable grey is more than capable of holding her own in this company, and makes each-way appeal at the prices.

Proven over much further than this extended three-and-a-quarter-mile trip, including in testing conditions, the drier surface isn't necessarily in her favour here, but she is versatile enough to be able to cope with varying ground conditions and has won over 3m1f on good ground here previously.

Now 4lb higher than her last winning mark, she has dropped from a rating of 133 from which she failed to feature in the Scottish Grand National, but considering she had been competitive from 131 at Uttoxeter, she is on a workable mark, particularly at this level.

The progressive pair at the head of the market, Katate Dori and King Turgeon, could prove tough to beat, but they're both significantly up in the weights, and it's hard to split them on the form they've shown.

Katate Dori could show plenty of further improvement to maintain his unbeaten record over fences on only his third chase start, whilst the more experienced chaser King Turgeon could face a simple task down in grade, however, neither makes more appeal than the other, therefore it may be worth taking a chance on a proven mare representing more value at the prices.

My Silver Lining can make the frame under James Best, with her recent effort showing she is worth keeping the faith in. The yard is currently performing at a 33 percent strike-rate, and should the addition of headgear spark some improvement, My Silver Lining is worth siding with at odds of 15/28.50.