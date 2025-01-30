Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 5/1 Southwell tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Experienced gelding is ready to strike from a handy mark at Southwell

Richard Hughes-trained filly can bounce back at Chelmsford

Andrew Balding-trained King's Lynn is winless since landing the Group Two Temple Stakes at Haydock in 2022, but he has now dropped from a career-high rating of 111 to 90 and should be capable of returning to the winners' enclosure soon.

Likely to benefit from a recent outing at Newcastle, the eight-year-old son of Cable Bay should show improvement on that effort and return to the form shown when a close third to We Never Stop over this course-and-distance in November.

He was slightly unfortunate that day, stuck between horses when mounting his challenge in the final furlong, but showed he is able to compete from a similar rating and has retained plenty of ability.

Last season, King's Lynn was competitive in higher class company, including at Goodwood and Ascot, from a higher mark, and he should be able to strike, appearing well treated at the weights, and representing value at generous odds.

A likeable type, the sprinter is deserving of another career success, and he should be able to make the frame at the least in this contest.

Recommended Bet Back King's Lynn in 13:42 Southwell SBK 5/1

Five-year-old mare Thunder Star makes plenty of appeal at the prices from a mark of 71 with 7lb claimer Warren Fentiman in the saddle. The Jessica Macey-trained mare has been in great form of late, with form figures of 3223 in her previous four starts, often beaten by a narrow distance.

Despite this, she has been dropped 2lb since finishing third at Newmarket in November, when beaten only a length-and-a-half, and is now 5lb below her last winning mark. At the weights, the experienced daughter of Night Of Thunder appears well treated and she can pose a threat.

The yard recorded a 23 percent strike-rate at this track last year, which is another positive, and Thunder Star could be able to record her first success on the all-weather in this 5f contest.

Considering the form she has shown of late, and the fact she is on a mark from which she can win, Thunder Star is available at odds at a price of 5/16.00, and she represents value as she bids for a fifth career victory.

Recommended Bet Back Thunder Star in 19:00 Chelmsford SBK 5/1

There should be plenty more to come from Samra Star whose most recent effort is worth excusing considering she was much too keen following a slow start, attempting to make all in a first-time hood at Wolverhampton earlier this month.

She has been dropped 1lb for the outing, and should be capable of taking advantage of a lenient rating of 81 considering she has shown promise in previous efforts including when a creditable fourth to Dubai Treasure on debut. She showed greenness that day, and appears to still be learning with experience, having raced keenly on a number of occasions since, too.

On her second start, the daughter of Magna Grecia beat a subsequent winner in Islanova, now rated 85, to prevail by two-lengths, and, although she is yet to build on that success, she remains worth keeping on side.

The hood is equipped once again, and, if she break more effectively from the stalls, the Richard Hughes-trained filly should be able to return to winning ways for a yard who have a decent record at the track.

The jockey booking of the talented Rossa Ryan is a huge plus considering the excellent form he is in, performing at a 27 percent strike-rate, and he recorded a 27 percent win-rate at this track last year, and also achieved one winner and a third in two rides on the all-weather for the yard.

With plenty in her favour, Samra Star can resume her progression and prove she has the ability to improve beyond her current rating.