Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 40/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards

Fire Dancer makes the most appeal at Huntingdon

Luckless Come On John is due a return to the winners' enclosure

Nine-year-old Fire Dancer should improve plenty for his return to action at Leicester where he finished a twelve-length fourth to the in-form East Street. He travelled into the race well that day under Lucy Turner but was unable to sustain the challenge, tiring late on and shaping as though the outing was needed following a 208-day break.

In his previous appearance, the Venetia Williams-trained gelding finished second to Boston Joe, now rated 106, giving away a stone at odds of 33/134.00, and he had previously placed second to 128-rated hurdler One True King.

Having slipped to a mark of 108 now, the mount of Charlie Deutsch makes plenty of appeal. He had been sparingly seen in recent years before returning with four between February and May, and, should he continue to maintain fitness, he should be able to strike from a lowly mark.

Now 6lb below his last winning mark for a yard who have been in a rich vein of form in recent months and are one from one over fences at the course this term, Fire Dancer can record a fourth career success in this two-and-a-half-mile contest.

Recommended Bet Back Fire Dancer in 13:25 Huntingdon SBK 5/1

Equipped with his usual cheekpieces, Come On John can finally return to the winners' enclosure after a string of second-placed efforts in recent starts.

Since joining James Owen the six-year-old has form figures of 413222 and has risen 9lbs in the weights to his current mark of 55.

Running from 54 here, the gelding is 3lb higher than when narrowly beaten at Wolverhampton when last seen, having suffered two close defeats in his previous two outings. He drops to a mile-and-a-quarter with the shorter two furlongs possibly allowing him to see out his race better, considering he has been closely held twice over the longer trip recently.

He's in a rich vein of form currently, and, although he has been frustrating to follow over the winter so far, he is due another career success and should finish with his head in front again soon.

Worth sticking with for now, the son of Kodiac is the one to beat under Jason Watson who recorded a 33 percent strike-rate at the track during 2024, and was one from one for the yard during the year.

Recommended Bet Back Come On John in 13:52 Newcastle SBK 13/8

Thunderstorm Katie appears well treated at the weights and could be ready to strike for a Jim Goldie yard who enjoyed a fruitful December.

The four-year-old daughter of Muhaarar caught the eye on debut for the yard, having previously been trained by Brian Toomey, when staying on from the rear to finish fourth at odds of 28/129.00 from a mark of 48 with 3lb claimer Amie Waugh in the saddle, who returns onboard the filly here. She shaped with plenty of promise over course-and-distance that day, struggling for a clear run at a crucial stage before maneuvering through beaten rivals without appearing to reach top gear.

She was unable to build on that effort at Musselburgh on her subsequent start when dropped back to 5f, becoming detached before putting in another eye-catching finish without reaching full speed, markedly drifting in the market beforehand out to 25/126.00.

It was a similar scenario in which Thunderstorm Katie was again unable to have an impact on the race, despite shaping at different stages as one of the best horses in the race. Perhaps she lacked some luck on her first run at this track and she was outpaced in her following start, however, she seems to be a winner in waiting from her current rating, and if things fall right for her here, she will be dangerous.

She was well supported before drifting again on her recent outing over 7f here, when unable to make any impression from the rear of the field, but, again, she was able to stick to the task, and so far for her current yard she hasn't appeared to struggle to see out a race.

If she can get into a favourable position early on, preferably more prominent in the field, she should be able to pose a threat given she is yet to show her true potential.

If on a going day, Thunderstorm Katie can thunder home at lightning speed at odds of 15/28.50.

Recommended Bet Back Thunderstorm Katie in 15:02 Newcastle SBK 15/2

Lisa Harrison-trained Coventry makes each-way appeal in this extended three-mile contest for a yard who boast a good record at the track this term, with one winner, a second, and a third from five runners.

This Coolmore-bred nine-year-old appears well-handicapped if able to return to the form of old, considering he had shown plenty of ability in Ireland previously.

After moving from Ballydoyle, the son of Galileo made one start for John Halley when second to Riviere d'Etel in a maiden hurdle before achieving his first career success for Paul Nolan at Navan. He finished fifth in a Grade Two, before being narrowly beaten in a Listowel handicap, and finishing second to Jiving Jerry at Galway as well as seventh to Cheltenham Festival winner Commander Of Fleet.

He has plenty of form with some talented horses, and, although he is yet to show he retains that ability, he has been given a chance in handicaps from a mark of 106, with 3lb claimer Peter Kavanagh further enhancing his claims at the weights.

The significant step up in trip is interesting considering he has been running over the minimum distance in recent starts. He has attempted a similar distance in the past, however, and, although he lacks proven winning form over the trip, the shorter distance may be too sharp for him at this stage in his career.

At generous odds of 40/141.00, Coventry is worth siding with and could get his career back on track by springing a small surprise at this Scottish track.