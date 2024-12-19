Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 40/1 Exeter tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections across the cards

Equipped with a first-time tongue-tie, lightly-raced three-year-old Rebel Empire can make his presence felt in this 6f contest from a mark of 65.

Making only his seventh career start, this gelded son of Goken can show further progression under 3lb claimer Joe Leavy and prove good enough to make the frame. Whilst he remains a maiden following six appearances, four on an all-weather surface, he has shown some ability when fifth to Imperial Guard at odds of 100/1101.00 on his second start at Kempton, beaten only three-lengths by the winner who is now rated 83, and when third on handicap debut to Noisy Music at Windsor.

Still showing signs of greenness during his races, and entitled to improve with experience, Rebel Empire remains capable of more than his current mark suggests. The €72,000 purchase is a half-brother to Grade Three winning Amy C and a maiden win at this level should be within his reach.

Not one to give up on just yet, Rebel Empire makes each-way appeal in this contest and can make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel Empire E/W in 12:35 Southwell SBK 6/1

Five-year-old mare Turner Girl has been fairly consistent from a similar mark during recent seasons, showing versatility and usually proving a reliable choice on most occasions. She has also been able to compete when given a rise in the weights, winning from a mark of 70 under Hollie Doyle in April, plus finishing third when on a rating of 72.

Now back down to a mark of 68, officially 2lb well in, the likeable daughter of Mastercraftsman holds strong claims at the weights under Adam Farragher, and could finally break her duck at the track.

In five outings here she has recorded form figures of 32532, performing consistently well, as is expected with her, but yet to enter the winners' enclosure. On the back of a solid second over course-and-distance to Swinging London, when giving 12lb to the winner who has subsequently won again and is now rated 68, this could be the perfect opportunity for Turner Girl to finally land a success at Southwell.

Despite being versatile in regards to trip, capable of winning over a shorter distance, she holds no stamina concerns over this staying trip which should suit well. This is a quick turnaround but she is used to being kept busy during her campaigns and she has plenty of experience which should hold her in good stead.

The Ed Dunlop yard are in great form performing at a 36 percent strike-rate during December, and Turner Girl can add to their excellent record this month by claiming her fourth career success.

Recommended Bet Back Turner Girl in 13:10 Southwell SBK 4/1

Ruth Carr-trained Fools Rush In has been short of luck in recent starts but remains a horse worth sticking with as he's capable of recording a ninth career success from his current mark of 68.

Victorious at Wolverhampton in September when rated 3lb lower, the six-year-old gelding was unfortunate not to continue his good form when narrowly beaten on the line over the same course-and-distance last month, sent off at odds of 11/112.00.

He tried to make all when last seen, but in difficult weather conditions he was unable to sustain the effort and weakened. It was a run worth forgiving considering there was plenty of wind around that day, which wouldn't have helped his cause having been the one to lead.

From an unchanged mark, he can fare better this time around in his usual tongue-tie and visor, on his return to a track where he has performed well twice in the past.

The trip will suit this son of Mehmas and he is one to keep onside under James Sullivan.

Recommended Bet Back Fools Rush In E/W in 14:20 Southwell SBK 9/1

With form figures of 222105522 at the track, Enola Grey is always one to note at Southwell. She has finished second in three of her previous four starts, showing a significant improvement in form during the autumn into winter after a disappointing spell towards the end of summer.

Considering her recent efforts, she is a filly to keep onside for the time being, capable of returning to winning ways from a mark of 79 with 5lb claimer Ethan Jones aboard, a jockey who knows her well.

The likable grey filly was in exceptional form this time last year when a recent addition to the Gemma Tutty stables, finishing second on three occasions before recording successive victories from November into December, and, considering she has found her form once again recently, this could be the time to catch her on a going day.

The daughter of Havana Grey drops in class having finished second to the progressive Moonspirit, now rated 96, when last seen, with the promising Ghaihaban in third making her handicap debut.

Enola Grey stuck to the task well as she often does having made a sluggish start, but bumped into a horse who was better handicapped and had the upper hand on class.

Considering her current run of form, the drop in class and her performances at this time of year in the past, Enola Grey makes plenty of appeal and may finally get another deserved victory.

Recommended Bet Back Enola Grey E/W in 14:55 Southwell SBK 10/1

With five places available in Exeter's finale, nine-year-old gelding Blackhillsofdakota makes each-way appeal on his comeback trail. The Alexandra Dunn-trained gelding has spent plenty of time off track in recent years, and returned from a 471-day absence at Taunton last month when pulled up.

Despite failing to finish, he shaped well for a long way and was likely to improve for the run following a long layoff, sent off at odds of 50/151.00. With that run under his belt, the son of Galileo should strip fitter this time around and appears well treated at the weights if he can return to his form of old.

Now rated 93, 7lb claimer Jake Bament is aboard in this Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, further helping his cause at the weights. If he can prove he still retains ability, he could be capable of springing a surprise at generous odds from his current mark.

Blackhillsofdakota had previously shown some form when trained by John Halley in Ireland, claiming success in a Listed bumper at Limerick before winning his maiden hurdle at Tramore and showing some ability when sent chasing. Although things haven't quite worked out for him yet in Britain, he has clearly had his fair share of issues which have kept him off for so long.

Originally a resident at Ballydoyle with Aidan O'Brien, this veteran is no forlorn hope at odds of 40/141.00, and warrants consideration.