Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 28/1 Taunton tip

Nicky Henderson-trained newcomer has noteworthy form

Calli Black is no forlorn hope at Taunton

Book 1 yearling purchase can finally break maiden tag at Chelmsford

On debut for Seven Barrows, promising prospect Bear Market can hit the ground running in this 2m5f maiden hurdle.

This is his first start over timber having made one appearance under Rules, battling back well to beat Miami Magic in an Aintree bumper, with the pair pulling over ten-lengths clear of third-placed Wake Up Hadley.

The runner-up on that occasion has since won twice over hurdles by a combined distance of twenty-two-lengths, and could have Graded assignments on the horizon after being given an official rating of 132.

Considering the form of his previous run has been significantly franked and is working out well, this point winner should be capable of landing a maiden at his first try and the step up in trip should suit on pedigree.

By Yeats out of Presenting mare Mrs Dempsey, the five-year-old is a half-brother to Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle second African Gold, as well as three mile winner Follow The Bear, and Franciscan Rock, a progressive type who has excelled over the staying trips recently and has form with the likes of Spillane's Tower.

Nicky Henderson's horses have been running well lately, many after a layoff, which bodes well for this gelding's chances on reappearance. The yard enjoyed a 22 percent strike-rate at the track last season, and have already saddled an exciting prospect in That's Nice to victory here during this campaign.

They could land success with another promising hurdling debutant here with Bear Market.

Recommended Bet Back Bear Market in 12:55 Warwick SBK 6/4

One to note in Taunton's extended two mile Novices' Hurdle is six-year-old mare Calli Black, a point winner who was well supported on her return to action at Warwick when last seen. Over 2m5f that day she made much of the running but was unable to sustain her effort from the front, tiring late on in her first outing for 208 days.

Entitled to improve for the reappearance, she isn't one to discount in this company, but could find more luck down the line when handicapping. She jumped right throughout the race when last seen, suggesting this switch to a right-handed track is in her favour.

A previous point winner over subsequent a £95,000 purchase, bumper winner Femme Magnifique, now trained by Willie Mullins, this six-year-old mare fetched £85,000 at the sales and should possess more ability than she has shown under Rules so far.

She faces some tough opposition in this race, including the likes of Alexei and Pigeon House, but Calli Black isn't one to discount at generous odds. No forlorn hope at 28/129.00, she makes each appeal on only her second hurdling start.

Recommended Bet Back Calli Black E/W in 13:35 Taunton SBK 28/1

After a promising debut over fences when second to a recent Grade Three winner in Shecouldbeanything in Listed company at Bangor-on-dee, You Wear It Well makes the most appeal at the same level here.

Entitled to show improvement for her first chase start, the top-rated mare is 10lb clear of her nearest rival on ratings and can use her class to prevail in this two-and-a-half-mile contest.

A previous winner of the Grade Two Jack De Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, the classy mare also finished second in the Challow as well as winning a Grade Two at Sandown during her novice campaign.

A Listed success over Luccia followed in open company, before she was well beaten when 5/42.25 favourite for the Fighting Fifth, perhaps unsuited by the heavy conditions on that occasion, and, whilst she wasn't her best during the latter parts of last season, she proved she still retains ability with her recent second-placed effort.

She made much of the running when last seen, which perhaps told in the closing stages when challenged by the fit and in-form eventual winner. This is a competitive race but You Wear It Well stands out on hurdles form, and on the basis of her previous outing, too, and she appears the one to beat.

The yard is in form as is jockey Gavin Sheehan, and You Wear It Well could prove tough to beat now back up in trip.

Recommended Bet Back You Wear It Well in 13:55 Warwick SBK BSP

In the 6f Nursery Handicap at Newcastle, Archie Watson-trained Followeroffashion is one to note.

The Dandy Man filly was unable to feature in maiden company before showing significant improvement from an opening mark of 55 here when last seen, staying on well from the rear of the field into fourth having struggled to find a clear run.

She was unable to land a blow on the leading trio on that occasion, failing to reach top speed as the race developed, but showed enough promise to suggest she is worth sticking with from an unchanged mark.

There's plenty of class in her pedigree, being related to a number of Graded winners, and she could prove to be much better than her current mark suggests. After a luckless run on handicap debut, she is worth sticking with and should go close over the same course-and-distance under 3lb claimer Laura Coughlan.

The yard have a 23 percent strike-rate at the track this year and seek another win here with Followeroffashion who could add to their tally.

Recommended Bet Back Followeroffashion in 14:17 Newcastle SBK 6/1

Jane Chapple-Hyam saddles At Vimeiro in this mile-and-a-quarter handicap, as he seeks a first career success having previously been contesting higher level races. Things haven't quite worked out for him during his career so far, but it's surprising he has yet to break his maiden tag and this could be a nice opportunity for him to do so.

Purchased for 650,000gns from Book 1 as a yearling, there was plenty expected of this son of Sea The Stars who is out of Group Two winning Nathaniel mare Amorella. He made little impression during his debut campaign, finishing fifth on debut before being sent off at odds of 33/134.00 for the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes.

With a stamina-laden pedigree, an improvement for a step up in trip appeared likely, but he has failed to fire this year and remains a maiden on his tenth career start. Considering he has shown some ability at times, he should have each-way claims from a low mark of 74 considering he was featuring in Listed company earlier in the year.

At odds of 9/25.50 under Jonny Peate, At Vimeiro makes appeal.