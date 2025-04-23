Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 20/1 Beverley pick

Katie Midwinter has four selections on Thursday

Dante can prove worth sticking with at Beverley

Filly can finally shed maiden tag at Chelmsford

A top juvenile who beat Korker on debut at York before finishing a quarter-of-a-length third to Perfect Power in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, flashy chestnut Project Dante has spent plenty of time off track since, suffering an interrupted career before returning as a five-year-old last June.

Having made the switch from the Bryan Smart yard to Geoff Oldroyd, the son of Showcasing, who fetched 125,000gns as a foal before being purchased for 115,000gns as a yearling, returned from a 656-day break when last of 13 in a Newcastle handicap, when likely to have needed the run after such a length layoff.

It did take a few runs for him to return to some form, with the handicapper dropping him a total of 21lb before he was able to record the second success of his career from a rating of 67 at Redcar in September.

That win came over 5f on good ground in conditions that seem to suit, and he was unable to build on the effort when 2lb higher in softer conditions over the same course-and-distance on his subsequent start.

Now only 1lb higher than his last success, Project Dante can bounce back following his reappearance behind Thunder Star at Doncaster, and could be ready to strike once again in the hands of P J McDonald this time around.

He performed with some credit when beaten five-and-a-half-lengths in a tricky, competitive heat on his latest start, in which space was at a premium. He was unable to find a clear run and had too much to do, but should improve for the outing and strip fitter here.

At odds of 20/121.00, Project Dante is worth keeping onside as he's proven he still retains some ability and has enough talent to improve beyond his current mark.

Recommended Bet Back Project Dante E/W in 14:15 Beverley SBK 20/1

On his second appearance following wind surgery, this could be the time to catch Bowenspark on a going day.

The likeable seven-year-old has shown plenty of potential in the past but hasn't been seen to best effect in recent starts and is on a comeback mission, now down to a mark of 118.

An exciting novice hurdler, the son of Walk In The Park won his maiden by 11-lengths before falling at the last when upped into Grade Two company, although appearing unlikely to pose a threat to Kamsinas had he been able to finish his race at Haydock.

He once beat Katate Dori in a bumper at this track, and finished fourth to Florida Dreams in an Aintree Grade Two bumper before embarking on a career over obstacles.

At Aintree on his seasonal reappearance in October, Bowenspark finished a respectable third to Kamsinas once again from a 3lb higher mark when sent off at odds of 5/23.50 in a higher level race, and if he can return to that level on only his fifth start of the season, he should be competitive in this contest.

Whilst a resurgence is needed, the Henry Daly-trained gelding remains lightly-raced making only his thirteenth career start and he could reward the faith.

Recommended Bet Back Bowenspark in 14:35 Warwick SBK 5/1

Masar filly Cheeky Wink performed with credit when third of 15 runners on her seasonal return at Leopardstown earlier this month, placing at odds of 17/29.50 from a mark of 85. From an unchanged rating here, the four-year-old can be competitive once again and should be suited by the slightly softer conditions she is likely to encounter.

Trained by Johnny Murtagh, Cheeky Wink shaped with promise last term from winning her maiden on soft ground at Gowran Park, beating useful gelding Total Look, as well as now 92-rated Soul Of Spain, and Yes Oui Si, who went on to finish a length-and-a-half third to subsequent Group One winner Grateful on her following start.

Cheeky Wink then finished fifth behind Wendla in a Leopardstown Group Three when ahead of recent Group Three winner in now 104-rated One Look, before featuring in races won by Zaynab, Old Faithful and Hello Neighbour, respectively, when far from disgraced.

There should be more to come from Cheeky Wink who makes only her eighth career start here and she is one to note at a price of 11/26.50 under Ben Coen.

Recommended Bet Back Cheeky Wink in 19:02 Tipperary SBK 11/2

Following a creditable third at Lingfield from an unchanged mark of 55, 14-race maiden Woodhay Whisper is a filly to keep onside as she's on a mark from which she can win and has been unfortunate not to shed her maiden tag sooner.

Reuniting with the in-form Billy Loughnane here, the daughter of Coulsty should be competitive on the back of two promising efforts at both Wolverhampton and Lingfield, respectively.

The step up to 6f in recent starts has allowed her to be more competitive, along with the drop in the weights, and she usually runs consistently well, often making her an enticing each-way selection considering she has placed at odds of 12/113.00, 66/167.00 and 20/121.00 in the past.

Whilst she has shown enough ability to warrant her place towards the top of the market from her current rating in similar contests now, the Max Young-trained filly remains a horse worth siding with considering her good run of form and the fact she has been knocking on the door recently.

At a price of 3/14.00, this could finally be the day Woodhay Whisper enters the winners' enclosure.