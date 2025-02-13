Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday includes 14/1 Clonmel tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections to consider on Thursday

Union Station can land first chasing success at Clonmel

Progressive Rebel Empire can defy 3lb rise

Willie Shake Hands remains unexposed on only his third start in handicap company, and has the scope for further improvement, capable of being competitive from a mark of 102.

Dropping in class following a disappointing effort at Doncaster when beaten favourite at 2/13.00, the Sam England-trained gelding had previously put in his best performance to date in Britain when third on handicap debut at the same venue.

He made swift progress from the rear of the field that day to place at odds of 18/119.00, showing promise and the potential he had displayed when third behind now 121-rated Forty Coats in a Naas bumper, with 120-rated Coral River in second, and the likes of 120-rated Machismo, 121-rated If You Let Me, and in-form 139-rated Ol Man Dingle further behind.

Whilst the son of Mount Nelson was unable to land a blow in maiden company after switching from Ciaran Murphy's yard in Ireland, he did have some excuses, losing momentum when slipping on hurdling debut and failing to get the run of things during his races whilst also showing signs of inexperience.

The six-year-old remains open to plenty of further improvement, and he should be able to pose a threat from a low mark here. At odds of 17/29.50, Willie Shake Hands makes the most appeal under Jonathan England.

Recommended Bet Back Willie Shake Hands E/W in 14:15 Newcastle SBK 17/2

Despite being a maiden after ten starts over hurdles, eight-year-old mare Thats All makes each-way appeal under 7lb claimer David Doyle, who has a decent record at the track this term.

The Tim Doyle-trained contender put in a creditable effort when third at odds of 20/121.00 at Punchestown on her penultimate start, having performed respectably in her previous couple of outings without making the frame.

Although she had previously failed to make an impression over obstacles, she displayed some ability in bumpers including when third to Femme Magnifique at Thurles.

Often available at generous odds, That All has been able to shape with some promise in recent months, bar her latest disappointing effort at Gowran Park, and, with four places available in this contest, she could sneak into the frame from her current mark of 85.

Softer conditions over two miles appeared to suit on her penultimate outing, therefore, she shouldn't be discounted and is no forlorn hope at odds of 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Thats All E/W in 14:20 Clonmel SBK 14/1

Seven-year-old mare Pana To Milan has proven frustrating to follow in recent starts, but she remains on a mark from which she can be competitive under 7lb claimer Luke Burke-Ott.

When last seen at Punchestown, she was badly hampered early on when travelling at the rear of the field, but was able to recover and run well for a long way, making some good progress before weakening late on.

This shouldn't be as testing ground as the heavy conditions she faced on her previous start, which should allow her to fare better if coming from the rear of the field once again, given it proved quite hard work for her in the closing stages on her latest start.

Racing more prominently has worked well for her in her best efforts over the past year, however, and a change of tactics could allow her to be competitive once again. She warrants consideration as she was in good form as recently as last spring, and still retains ability but hasn't had things go her way as of yet.

It may prove worth keeping the faith in Pana To Milan at odds of 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet Back Pana To Milan E/W in 15:30 Clonmel SBK 14/1

Gavin Cromwell-trained Union Station made a pleasing start over fences when fourth to Quai De Bourbon at odds of 50/151.00 when last seen.

He appeared a natural chaser from the outset, jumping well at the majority of the obstacles and often gaining ground on the horses around him. Never in a position to threaten for the major prizes that day, he stuck to the task well to finish in a creditable position, and shaped as though there is plenty more to come from him as a chaser.

Considering he made such an efficient start in the jumping department, he makes obvious appeal coming into his second race over fences, superior to most of his rivals on hurdling form, too.

The yard, as well as jockey Keith Donoghue, have been in great form of late, and this son of Leading Light holds leading claims here as the one to beat.

A half-brother to winning chasers OK Corral and Breaking Waves, Union Station has plenty of ability and this is a nice opportunity for him to land a first success over fences at odds of 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Union Station in 16:35 Clonmel SBK 11/4

Course-and-distance winner Rebel Empire has been in flying form this winter and can record his fourth career success by doubling up at the track in this 6f sprint.

Last season, the Richard Hannon-trained contender had shown potential, including when a three-length fifth to Imperial Guard at Kempton, when sent off at odds of 100/1101.00. It has taken some time for the son of Goken to show the best of his ability, but faith has been hugely rewarded in recent months and he remains a horse worth keeping on side.

Sent off at generous odds of 20/121.00 when upped in class here recently, Rebel Empire displayed a great attitude and speed to beat We Never Stop when in deeper waters, upped in class.

Dropping back down in class here, this isn't as competitive a contest as his previous race, and he can defy a 3lb rise to record successive victories under 3lb claimer Joe Leavy.

It's highly unlikely that the ceiling of his ability has been reached yet, and he's an in-form horse, who is still improving, making plenty of appeal at a price of 4/15.00.