Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Sunday includes 12/1 tip

In this Mares' Novices' Hurdle, the progressive Bluey makes the most appeal, capable of taking another step forward on this step up in class.

On her third hurdling start, she could have enough ability to prevail over her rivals in her toughest task to date, and, although she may not have things all her own way out in front, with a couple of other pace angles in the field, she has shown to possess ability and has plenty of potential.

Representing the Emma Lavelle yard, who are performing at a 23 percent strike-rate at the time of writing with most of their runners performing respectably, Bluey should be competitive in the hands of Joe Anderson, who has ridden her in all of her starts under Rules to date.

The progressive mare showed a decent level of form in two point appearances, when fifth to ill-fated Mayor's Walk, who was a promising prospect for Henry de Bromhead, and second to Cobra Queen, in respective outings. Although she was unable to reach the same level in her two subsequent point appearances, she landed victory at Carrigarostig before being purchased for £27,000.

Having proven herself over three-miles in the point sphere, in softer conditions, she has proved herself to be a versatile type, recording success over an extended 2m1f on Rules debut at Plumpton, in ground described as good.

Equipped with a hood on that occasion, the daughter of Affinsea went from the front, attempting to make all, and was able to fight back when headed, showing a good attitude and tenacity, and she was entitled to improve for her first experience over hurdles.

The second that day, Ocean Walz, had previously been narrowly denied by We're Red and Blue, who has shown useful form since, on debut at Hereford, providing some substance to the form.

On her subsequent start following a 243-day break, Bluey was keen early on, racing enthusiastically, with similar tactics adopted from a prominent position. She failed to settle from the front and tired late on. Despite this, she was still in contention in the closing stages, and didn't fade tamely but rather was feeling the effects of her early energy-zapping exploits on her first run back.

When last seen at Wincanton, the mare showed plenty of improvement on her previous outing, appearing to settle much better in front and travel more comfortably. The runner-up, Jena d'Oudairies, had previously beaten French Ship, now rated 128, who subsequently franked the form by winning three times, including when beating Listed bumper winner Let It Rain at Chepstow.

Walkadina, who was twenty-one-lengths behind Bluey in third, had previously beaten Sunset Marquesa by thirteen-lengths, a mare who has form with Baby Kate, when fourth behind her in a Listed Cheltenham bumper, and was third to both Diva Luna and Honky Tonk Highway, respectively, in Listed races.

If looking in depth to the form of this unexposed mare, there is enough substance to suggest she could be the best of the field here. She is still improving and has shown signs of greenness, but she clearly has ability and there should be further progression to come from her.

Her dam, Hannah Maud, a point winner, is a half-sister to Listed winners Mystic Theatre, Morello Royale, and Castra Vetera, all of whom were effective on a softer surface, indicating there is class in the pedigree, and also these more testing conditions shouldn't hamper Bluey's chances, having been seen solely on ground with good in the description so far under Rules.

At a price of 9/110.00, Bluey is one to keep onside and could prove tough to pass in this contest.

Dermot McLoughlin-trained Digby is lightly-raced for a ten-year-old, seeking his first success over fences on his seventh chase start. He reverts back over the larger obstacles having failed to fire in a Listed handicap hurdle at Navan last month, which should suit as he had put in two respectable efforts in defeat over fences previously.

A mark of 121 appears workable, with Patrick O'Brien claiming 7lb in the saddle. This trip should suit given he has shaped well over further in the past, and was slightly outpaced over two-and-a-half-miles on his penultimate start.

His previous effort, when third to Jazzy Matty over 2m5f, was more impressive, beaten only three-and-a-half-lengths having just been beaten for speed in the final furlong when up against two talented types in the form of the winner, and the runner-up, Space Tourist.

Digby's best effort to date over fences was over this course-and-distance last season, when second to 160-rated hurdler Klassical Dream in a beginners contest.

That was only his second start over the larger obstacles, and the return to this track is a positive, having run well here previously, particularly with the benefit of further experience.

Likeable mare Greyval can be competitive from a mark of 114 in this two-and-a-half-mile contest, with the sounder conditions in her favour.

Trained by Fergal O'Brien, the daughter of The Grey Gatsby finishing a promising third at 11/112.00 in a Wincanton mares handicap, staying on well in the finish from the rear, showing significant improvement from her recent two outings.

Testing conditions were likely partly to blame for her disappointing effort when 7/42.75 favourite on her penultimate start, and the step up on better ground saw her to much better effect, In similar conditions here, she can be competitive once again at enticing odds of 7/18.00.

The yard has been represented by one winner and a second from three runners at the track this term, and Jack Hogan claims 3lb aboard Greyval, which further enhances her claims at the weights.

Popular gelding Ahoy Senor could finally have found his perfect race conditions here, having run on varying ground conditions over various trips in recent starts.

The exuberant ten-year-old is winless since landing Grade Two success in the 2023 edition of the Cotswold Chase, but has put in a number of good efforts since. Having fallen in the Gold Cup on his subsequent start, he then travelled to his beloved Aintree where he appeared set to record another victory before being overtaken by a rallying Shishkin in the Bowl.

Pulled up in both of his following efforts at the start of last season, Ahoy Senor returned to some form when back in familiar surroundings at the Grand National meeting, beaten half-a-length by Gerri Colombe.

Given he was able to go close in two successive Aintree Bowls behind such talented horses as Shishkin and Gerri Colombe, it shows Ahoy Senor is able to perform at the highest level in Grade One contests when on a going day and when conditions suit.

On occasion last term, when disappointing, he was running over an inadequate trip without making the running, such as when third in the Betfair Ascot Chase, failing to put his stamina to good use from the front, tactics that have seen him to best effect in all of his career victories.

On his seasonal reappearance, he was held up at the rear of the field in the Old Roan Chase over two-and-a-half-miles, ridden patiently before staying on strongly to be beaten by two-and-a-quarter-lengths by Minella Drama.

Whilst he was coming into the race fresh, following a 199-day break, the set up of the race didn't suit him over that shorter trip, and perhaps being more prominent may have allowed him to return the winner as he was the horse finishing best of all.

The Betfair Chase was completely unsuitable in extremely testing conditions, and he never appeared comfortable or happy during the race before eventually being pulled up. Neither of his outings this season have allowed Ahoy Senor to thrive, with certain elements of the race or conditions not in his favour.

Here, he is presented with the perfect opportunity to return to winning ways. The 2m6f trip should be perfect if he reverts back to his front-running ways, as, although he is proven over three-miles and further, he has the ability to compete over two-and-a-half-miles when setting a strong pace. He doesn't necessarily need a trip to be effective, as he can get into a rhythm out in front and prove tough to beat over shorter.

A likeable type, the Lucinda Russell-trained gelding is deserving of another success, he's 3lb clear of the field on ratings, and he receives 8lb from his main market dangers. Indiana Dream is completely unexposed making only his fourth career start following a 407-day break, and is an intriguing contender, but should everything go to plan for Ahoy Senor, and he jumps fluently throughout, he should be able to pose a dangerous threat in this contest.