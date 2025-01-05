Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Sunday at Naas and Plumpton

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Karia Des Blaises can improve for chasing debut

Unexposed gelding is one to note in the Sussex National

Willie Mullins-trained mare Karia Des Blaises made a promising start to her chasing career when third to Only By Night in a Cork Grade Two recently, jumping well overall and sticking to the task late on to be beaten only eight-lengths by an exciting prospect who had the benefit of experience.

The French-bred daughter of Jet St Eloi recorded the only success of her career to date when winning for trainer Emmanuel Clayeux at Moulins on her second start, and, although she is yet to win in Ireland, she did come close when beaten only by subsequent Grade Two placed stablemate Miss Manzor, with Ndaawi behind in third.

Considering her performance when last seen, and that she is entitled to improve for her first start over the larger obstacles, Karia Des Blaises makes the most appeal in this field, and she is seemingly the choice of Paul Townend from at least two of Closutton's trio.

A dangerous threat will likely be posed by unexposed Henry De Bromhead-trained Majestic Force, recently finishing a good second to Spindleberry, but the younger five-year-old makes the most appeal at the prices and could prove worth siding with.

Recommended Bet Back Karia Des Blaises in 12:25 Naas SBK 4/1

Sholokov gelding Silver King can pose a threat in this two-mile handicap chase for Oliver McKiernan.

In the hands of Phillip Enright, a jockey who has ridden him on most occasions in recent years, the grey is of each-way interest from a chase mark of 107, making his sixth start over the larger obstacles.

From the same mark at Clonmel last month, Silver King was able to finish fourth of twelve over an extended two-and-a-quarter-miles but he's versatile enough to cope with this drop back to the minimum distance, capable of making his presence felt.

He gave a good account of himself when last seen, and he remains capable of showing further progression over fences, still improving with experience.

The lightly-raced nine-year-old is on a dangerous mark, 8lb below his hurdles rating, and can make the frame at the track where he made his debut, finishing third at 80/181.00 in a bumper over three years ago.

Recommended Bet Back Silver King in 12:55 Naas SBK 4/1

Unexposed chaser Minella Blueway appears on a workable mark from 113 in the Sussex National and poses a threat for Evan Williams, stepping up in trip.

The point winner has finished second over three miles in a Ffos Las hurdling contest and, although he was ineffective in his first two chase starts, he was only narrowly beaten from a mark of 111, with 3lb claimer Isabel Williams aboard, at Windsor when last seen.

He stayed on well enough that day to suggest a step up in trip is within his capabilities and, on only his fourth start over the larger obstacles, he should have plenty of further improvement to come over fences.

The seven-year-old was highly impressive when winning his maiden hurdle at Chepstow last season, beating now 132-rated Largy Poet by eleven-lengths, with now 117-rated Broughshane a further ten-lengths behind in third.

Whilst he was unable to match the level shown on that occasion in his following starts, he was held up in most of his subsequent outings and when more positive tactics have been deployed, Minella Blueway has performed better as shown when last seen, and during his sole career success.

If he is able to gain a prominent position in the field and travel comfortably, Minella Blueway should have strong claims from his current rating. The ceiling of his ability is unknown given he is unexposed and lightly-raced over fences, but he has shown enough ability to suggest he could be better than his current mark reflects.

This could be the time to catch him on a going day on the back of a promising effort for a yard whose runners have been performing well of late.