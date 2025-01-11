Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Sunday includes 14/1 Punchestown tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections at Punchestown

Search For Glory represents value in the Grade 3

Two each-way fancies in the finale

In the second race on the card at Punchestown, the Grade Three Novice Chase, Search For Glory makes the most appeal at the prices.

The eight-year-old son Fame And Glory has shown plenty of ability over hurdles and in three starts over fences including when winning on debut, and finishing third in the Grade One Faugheen Novice Chase when last seen, behind Impaire Et Passe and Jordans.

The odds of 9/25.50 on offer appear generous considering he is a Grade Three winner who stays well, and is dropping down from Grade One level in which he gave a good account of himself.

Favourite Lecky Watson, although impressive on chasing debut when beating Slade Steel, and possibly likely to be more effective over the larger obstacles than as a hurdler, is short at the top of the market and could be worth taking on at the prices.

Whilst he's capable of showing further progression, he hasn't shown enough to suggest he's clear of his rivals in this field, despite beating the Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner, Slade Steel, who had been beaten further by Better Days Ahead on his previous start.

Search For Glory doesn't have much to find on novice hurdling form with that rival, rated 6lb inferior, and has amassed more experience over fences so far. He was only narrowly beaten by the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stellar Story, his stablemate, when the one to take from the Grade Two Florida Pearl at the course over three-miles in November.

Whilst it's difficult to truly decipher the form with only three runners from the same yard, and in the same ownership, involved, Search For Glory shaped with promise.

On his chasing debut, Search For Glory beat favourite Sa Majeste by eight-lengths at Galway, putting his stamina to good use in the closing stages. The runner-up subsequently beat Shannon Royale, who has since finished a threatening second to Dancing City, as well as High Class Hero, franking the form.

A slight concern is the shorter trip considering he is proven over further and appears to have stamina in abundance. Should it turn into a real test, it will bring Search For Glory into play and he can pose a threat, likely to be staying on strongly in the finish.

Gordon Elliott saddles three, with Search For Glory the outsider of the trio at the prices. Despite this, he can pose a threat and shouldn't be discounted under Jody McGarvey.

Recommended Bet Back Search For Glory in 12:55 Punchestown SBK 9/2

A field of eighteen head to post for this extended two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle, and it's Philip Rothwell-trained Union Park who makes the most appeal.

Reverting back over hurdles here, he can take advantage of a low mark of 109 having recently put in a good effort when fourth at 28/129.00 in a Listed handicap chase at Limerick. That was from a chase rating of 123 and, whilst this is a different test over timber, he has the ability to be competitive from such a mark, suggesting he can pose a threat from a 14lb lower rating.

Whilst he hasn't been at his best over hurdles in recent starts, Union Park did beat the likes of Big Debates and Positive thinker to oblige at odds of 12/113.00 at Cork early on in his previous campaign from a mark of 101.

The second and third that day are rated 132 and 129, respectively, over the larger obstacles, reflecting the level of ability they do possess, and, although they are likely better chasers than hurdlers, it still represents a decent level of form.

Union Park is 8lb higher than his last winning hurdles mark, but considering he has won twice previously over flights, he has the ability to defy that rise and be competitive in this handicap.

Simon Torrens retains the ride aboard the nine-year-old son of Walk In The Park, who could prove worth sticking with after a promising return to action when last seen.

Recommended Bet Back Union Park E/W in 15:25 Punchestown SBK SP

Another contender to consider in the finale is Edward Cawley-trained Chosen Diamond. The nine-year-old remains a maiden over hurdles after fourteen starts, but has threatened to record a first hurdling success on occasions and is on a workable mark of 98.

Last season, he returned to action with a four-length success over fences, the sole victory of his career to date, before reverting back over hurdles in January at Navan, in which he was challenging eventual winner Butty O Brien before falling at the last.

That was from a mark of 92 in which he was sent off the 10/34.33 favourite. The likes of runner-up All For Rachel, now 22lb higher rated, and fourth-placed Mighty Jeremy, now up 8lb, have progressed since, franking the form, and Chosen Diamond was able to back up the run with another good effort on his following start.

At Navan once again, he finished second to Aodhan May from level weights due to Philip Byrnes claiming 5lb in the winner's saddle. The winner that day is now rated 126, having been given a total rise of 27lb in the weights.

Considering Chosen Diamond has shown some decent form over timber without success, it shouldn't be too long before he's finally breaking his maiden tag. Although this is a competitive heat, he can make the frame, and, with five places available, he makes each-way appeal.