Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Sunday from 7/1 to 25/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces, Tom Mullins-trained C'Est Rien could fare better than shown in recent efforts as she returns to the scene of her previous win.

Last September, the daughter of Walk In The Park recorded a first career success at the track under regular rider Danny Mullins, winning over fences at odds of 9/110.00. She has been seen over both fences and hurdles since, but sticks to hurdling here having put in a respectable sixth-placed effort when last seen at Punchestown.

Although she is yet to win over hurdles, she has put in a number of competitive performances to make the frame, including from a much higher mark last season when third to Sayitfirst at Fairyhouse when rated 91.

She was able to win from a rating of 81 over the larger obstacles, proving her level of ability off that mark, and although this is a different assignment, she has what it takes to pose a threat on a going day.

From a mark of 77 with headgear applied, C'Est Rien makes each-way appeal at the weights, with four places available, and should be suited by the better ground she is likely to encounter here.

Four-year-old gelding Knicks can provide a slam dunk in this 5f contest under Joanna Mason from a 3lb lower mark than his previous success at Chester last May.

The son of Invincible Spirit won on his second start of the season last term, and could repeat that feat having recently finished a three-length eighth behind Thunder Star on his reappearance at Doncaster. On that occasion, Knicks stayed on well from the rear of the field in the 17-runner race, but was unable to gain a favourable position from which he could strike.

It was an outing from which he can take a step forward and, from a 1lb lower mark, he has the ability to make the frame here for the training partnership of Mick and David Easterby.

Although Knicks has been withdrawn on account of a quicker surface in the past and may prefer some dig in the ground, he has put in a number of good efforts on a sounder surface, too. The ground, therefore, is of little concern, and if he is able to find more luck in running than on his latest start, Knicks could represent value at a price of 10/111.00, with five places available.

Patrick Cronin-trained Onebrightbluerose has proved frustrating to follow recently, however, she was seen to best effect during the summer months last year and with the return of warmer weather and drier conditions in Ireland, this could be the time to keep the faith in this six-year-old mare.

The daughter of Excelebration has shaped well for a long way on a few occasions since her previous success at Wexford last July, despite being unable to put in a threatening performance away from that venue since finishing third twice subsequent to her success there during the summer.

Things haven't quite gone her way in recent efforts and she has often struggled to find a favourable position from which she could mount a challenge. Here, Onebrightbluerose returns over the larger obstacles having made only one start under Rules over fences previously when failing to make any impression at odds of 33/134.00 at Clonmel last autumn.

Despite this, she could prove worth sticking with from a 7lb lower mark this time around with the tongue-tie removed. She is without the addition of any headgear having been seen in blinkers of late, as well as a visor.

Whilst Onebrightbluerose lacks experience over fences, she has also been seen in a point-to-point previously and her dam, Give Her Bach, won her sole chase success at this track back in 2015. There are chasers in the family and this mare, who is still open to further progression at her age, could come into her own over fences.

Formerly trained by Kevin Ryan for whom he won three races, as well as finishing second in competitive handicaps at York behind recent winners Dark Thirty and Silver Sword, respectively, Catch The Paddy has since switched stables to be trained across the Irish Sea by Patrick McKenna.

The son of No Nay Never made a successful start for his new connections when defying odds of 16/117.00 to win at Dundalk in December under 7lb claiming Rory Mulligan from a rating of 84, and has since put in a number of competitive efforts from a higher mark, including behind now 91-rated Perfect Judgement.

With the benefit of race fitness in his favour, Catch The Paddy can pose a threat from a rating of 86 on his return to Britain and will be suited by these quicker conditions at Musselburgh. Whilst this is a competitive contest, Catch The Paddy makes each-way appeal under PJ McDonald at a value price of 10/111.00.