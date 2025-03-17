Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 6/1 Wolverhampton tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Monday

Davidoc can return to form at Fontwell

Conditions will suit progressive Cappucino

On his fourth start over fences, Davidoc could pose a threat from a rating of 108 over this two-and-a-quarter-mile trip, but will need to bounce back after a couple of below par efforts.

The seven-year-old, who fetched £60,000 after comfortably beating now 106-rated Solly Attwell in a Toomebridge point, won his maiden hurdle at Plumpton last spring, before being beaten a length-and-three-quarters at Warwick, showing significant improvement on his efforts earlier in the season.

Davidoc also performed with credit at the beginning of this current campaign, notably when shaping with promise as a chaser on his debut over fences at Southwell, jumping fluently and displaying a good attitude when headed in the closing stages.

The Ben Pauling-trained gelding stuck to the task well over two-and-a-half-miles that day, and, on pedigree, should be able to stay further in time, but remains over a shorter distance here, although faces an extra couple of furlongs this time around.

On his subsequent start at Doncaster, Davidoc made little impression despite being sent off as favourite, with jockey Kielan Woods suggesting his mount wasn't as lively after a quick turnaround from his previous race.

When last seen, Davidoc was beaten once again when the 9/43.25 favourite following a 50-day break, but he remains open to further improvement and, on the basis of the ability he's shown previously, should be able to be competitive from his current rating and may be one to keep on side.

The yard has a 20 percent strike-rate at the course this season, and they remain in decent form after an excellent February. Whilst he's yet to record a success over the larger obstacles, this could be a feasible opportunity for Davidoc, who can return to form under Ben Jones here.

Recommended Bet Back Davidoc in 14:37 Fontwell SBK 16/5

Likeable Liz Doyle-trained Cappucino has been running well in defeat in recent starts, finishing a seven-length fifth to Enniskerry in December, before achieving a respectable sixth-placed finish behind McLaurey in a Listed Leopardstown handicap at odds of 28/129.00 when last seen.

Dropped 2lb for that effort, the six-year-old makes appeal from a rating of 118 in calmer waters, here, and the good ground is certain to be in his favour considering both of his career successes to date have come on a sounder surface.

Earlier in his career, the son of Westerner finished a four-and-a-quarter-length fourth to subsequent Grade One winner The Yellow Clay, with the talented Familiar Dreams in second, in a Listed Limerick bumper, and recorded a convincing success over The Mediator, a winner, since, at Punchestown this term, as well as competing amongst the likes of Irish Panther, Ol Man Dingle, and Tounsivator, on his latest start.

On only his fourth handicap start, Cappucino is yet to be fully exposed and can continue his progression, capable of showing further improvement in desired conditions. In the hands of Sean Flanagan,who enjoyed Champion Chase success aboard Marine National last week, Cappucino has the talent to pose a threat in this contest, and can make his presence felt.

Recommended Bet Back Cappucino in 15:20 Wexford SBK 5/1

Five-year-old gelding Urban Sprawl drops significantly in class here following an eight-placed effort behind The Glen Rovers at Lingfield when last seen.

That performance followed a promising second to Arcadian Nights at Chelmsford, having previously been seen to good effect when narrowly beaten by both Apiarist and Dembe, respectively, during January at a higher level.

Although he did race in this class on his penultimate start, that was in 0-80 rated company in which he was only beaten by a 79-rated horse who has been raised 8lb since following two wins.

The Charlie Johnston-trained gelding is the highest-rated in this field from a mark of 78 and has the capabilities to perform at a higher level from a higher rating, as he has proven over the past year.

Only 1lb above his last winning mark when successful at Pontefract in October, this race appears a nice opportunity for the son of Iffraaj to return to winning ways, as he should prove classy enough to be tough to beat at this level.

Whilst he does face some in-form rivals with the likes of Urban Road and Paradoxical both achieving attractive form figures in recent starts, Urban Sprawl has been performing consistently well on the whole, and should be more comfortable in this sphere than when previously seen.

Recommended Bet Back Urban Sprawl in 16:27 Wolverhampton SBK 5/1

After a narrow defeat over course-and-distance when last seen, Capuchinero appears ready to strike from a 2lb higher mark with Christian Howarth claiming 3lb in the saddle taking over from 7lb claimer Oliver Carmichael.

The six-year-old mare trained by Alice Haynes has managed to be competitive when racing at the track, bar one effort in January, and she is now 1lb below her last winning mark, putting her in a strong position to return to the winners' enclosure in familiar surroundings.

The daughter of Holy Roman Emperor, who is seeking a fifth career success, a fourth on the all-weather, makes appeal at the weights for a yard who, despite not recording a win in recent weeks, have saddled plenty of competitive contenders and had enjoyed a fruitful February.

At a price of 6/17.00, Capuchinero has the ability to be competitive from her current mark and warrants consideration.