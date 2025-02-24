Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 40/1 Punchestown tip

Anthony Honeyball-trained Good Look Charm should thrive in softer conditions at Plumpton. The strong stayer put her stamina to great use when winning at Sandown on her penultimate start, and steps up in class here from a 4lb higher mark with 10lb claimer Chad Bament aboard once again. She carries a low weight in this contest, which should allow her to be competitive over 3m1f in testing ground.

Whilst the nine-year-old mare is usually worth siding with when fresh, she was able to back up her win at the beginning of last season with a few good efforts subsequently, finishing third at Cheltenham and fourth at Kempton, respectively, in similar class, before achieving a fourth-place finish when upped in Grade at Sandown.

Her three runs from December to February last season were all from a rating of 117, with Ben Godfrey claiming 3lb on two occasions, therefore, she is well treated at the weights here, capable of making the frame if bouncing back from her recent disappointment at Haydock.

The yard has been in excellent form in recent weeks, performing at a 20 percent strike-rate with a number of their beaten runners finishing in second and third, which is another positive, and they have an all-time strike-rate of 24 percent at the track, and have saddled two winners and a second from four runners here this season.

There is enough in Good Look Charm's favour to suggest she can pose a threat in this contest, particularly when considering the likely conditions. The likeable mare represents value at a price of 12/113.00.

Recommended Bet Back Good Look Charm E/W in 15:15 Plumpton SBK 12/1

Eight-year-old gelding Cozone has plenty to prove on recent form, but has dropped to a low mark stepping up in trip here, and could be able to rediscover form. His recent efforts have left plenty to be desired, but his earlier season form was impressive, and he shouldn't be discounted as he clearly possesses some talent.

Whilst Cozone has a mostly Flat pedigree, including black-type achievers, the gelding is related to three mile winning hurdler, Sloane Street, and is by Derby winner Pour Moi, who has produced the likes of Pour Les Filles, Pour Pavore, Clemencia, Bugs Moran, Coeur De Lion in the jumps sphere, all with form over three miles.

This bodes well for the staying credentials of the Matthew Smith-trained gelding, who is on a comeback trail following a number of below par efforts. As a result, he has slipped to a mark of 98, which is 11lb lower than when second to subsequent Listed Dublin Racing Festival winner Vischio, when in receipt of 2lb plus the 7lb claim of jockey James Smith.

On that day, the winner won comfortably without being threatened, but Cozone was one to note in second, staying on strongly over the trip just shy of two miles. He seemed to pick up speed well in the final half a furlong, showing a turn of foot and appearing to have more in reserve.

Although he hasn't been at his best since, from this lower mark, upped in trip, Cozone could be ready to bounce back to form.

The softer conditions may not be in his favour, however, he has some form in testing ground, and a price of 40/141.00 makes each-way appeal with four places available.

Recommended Bet Back Cozone E/W in 15:35 Punchestown SBK 40/1

Under a 6lb penalty, three-year-old gelding Ray Gun can double up following his recent Kempton success, and record successive wins for Jamie Osborne.

The US-bred son of Gun Runner was impressive on his latest effort, whilst still showing some signs of inexperience and shaping as though there should be further progression to come. The step up in trip appeared to suit given he did his best work late on, sticking to the task well.

An opening mark of 61 proved lenient, and he appeared to have plenty in hand at the line.

This makes him worth sticking with, as the €135,000 purchase has the ability to continue his upward trajectory and land another win in quick succession, in the hands of Saffie Osborne here.

Well bred, related to multiple Graded performers, Ray Gun has a noteworthy profile and could be capable of achieving a much higher mark in future. At a price of 2/13.00, he is worth keeping on side.