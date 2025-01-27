Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 22/1 Wolverhampton tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections across the cards

Well handicapped Anyharminasking can return to form at Hereford

It could be worth keeping the faith in Evan Williams-trained novice

Course-and-distance winner will be suited by drop in trip at Wolverhampton

In this two mile contest, top-weight Anyharminasking stands out as a well handicapped horse who, should he bounce back from his recent disappointments, would be capable of taking advantage of this low mark with 7lb claimer Benjamin Macey in the saddle.

The eight-year-old is winless since landing a Sedgefield prize three years ago, from a rating of 127, but has performed well in tough contests since, often carrying hefty weights, including on his reappearance this term when a three-length third to Wyenot at Cheltenham.

First-time cheekpieces were applied that day, when placing at 16/117.00, which have since been removed, and a resurgence is needed following two runs in which he has tailed off and been pulled up, at Cheltenham and Southwell, respectively.

Despite this, considering his lower attractive mark, and the form he had shown at the beginning of this current campaign, Anyharminasking is impossible to completely rule out, and he makes each-way appeal at the weights. Last season, the Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-trained contender finished second in the Welsh Champion Hurdle from a mark of 133, as well as placing second to Get A Tonic at Newbury from 136 in a higher class contest. He was a respectable fifth in the Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso, again from 136, and he's been given a chance of returning to some form from his current rating.

At odds of 10/111.00, Anyharminasking is one to note and it would be no surprise to see him make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Anyharminasking E/W in 15:30 Hereford SBK 10/1

Evan Williams-trained Mount Washington has been on the radar since his debut third to stablemate Juby Ball in a Ffos Las bumper.

The winner that day went on to finish second to recent Grade Two winner Sixmilebridge at Sandown, before winning his maiden hurdle, whilst the second, Phantomofthepoints, is rated 133 after winning twice over timber, and the fourth, Largy Poet, now rated 132, who was second to Jasmin De Vaux in a point-to-point, has shown ability since.

It's an eye-catching piece of form which would suggest there's more to come from Mount Washington although he has been unable to make an impression over obstacles so far.

The six-year-old has usually been ridden towards the rear and has been unable to make an impression, but has shown glimpses of ability and was supported into 4/15.00 when previously seen in a first-time tongue-tie at Leicester.

Considering he's still lightly raced and could be improving with experience, Mount Washington makes each-way appeal from a mark of 86. He should be able to be competitive from his current rating, capable of making the frame should he show improvement on his recent efforts.

Recommended Bet Back Mount Washington E/W in 16:20 Plumpton SBK 14/1

The race wasn't run to suit course-and-distance Light Up Our Stars when running over an extra furlong here recently.

From a prominent position, the experienced nine-year-old was unable to sustain his challenge in the straight, fading in the closing stages. That trip is probably further than ideal for the son of Rip Van Winkle, who is generally most effective over a mile or an extended mile.

This slight drop in trip should allow him to fare better than when previously seen here, and he can resume the good level of form he had shown in his previous two starts over this trip. Now 5lb lower than his last winning mark, the Scott Dixon-trained runner is ready to strike from a handy mark, and this could be the time to catch him on a going day.

A likeable type, Light Up Our Stars is no stranger to defying the odds, as he can often make the frame, or win, at generous prices. This makes him an enticing proposition whenever he appears over this trip, as he can often put in a threatening effort.

At a price of 22/123.00, Light Up Our Stars warrants a second glance in familiar surroundings.