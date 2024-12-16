Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 12/1 Wolverhampton tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Monday

Baby Kate is the one to beat on Naas hurdling debut

Nothinelsematters is worth sticking with from current mark

Champs Elysees mare Baby Kate makes her belated hurdling debut under Brian Hayes, having been withdrawn on account of unsuitable ground when due to line up at Thurles recently. Both of her bumper wins were in softer conditions, on yielding and soft respectively, and with the ground likely to have some dig in it here, it should suit this talented mare.

When last seen in an Aintree Grade Two mares' bumper, she was a well beaten favourite under Patrick Mullins who reported that his mount had run flat. She didn't show the zest she had displayed when making a successful debut at Ballinrobe, beating a subsequent second to Fleur Au Fusil in the Dublin Racing Festival Champion Bumper in Switch From Diesel.

On her penultimate start at Cheltenham in Listed company she made quite an impression when pulling clear of her rivals at the line, beating the likes of Larchmont Lass and Tour Ovalie. Considering both of her victories proved she has plenty of class and the form has been franked, it could prove worth sticking with this promising mare as she embarks on her jumping career.

Her dam Augusta Kate was a top class hurdler who had previously recorded two Listed victories in bumpers, before achieving Grade One success over timber as a novice and finishing second to Benie Des Dieux in the Punchestown Mares Champion Hurdle on her final start. Her younger half-sister Amen Kate is one from one after making a successful start at Listowel, winning on debut by seven-and-a-half-lengths, further enhancing the claims of their dam as a talented broodmare.

There is plenty of class in the family, and this well-bred Willie Mullins-trained mare is the one to beat in this field. Whilst she faces a big field of nineteen rivals here, which includes many unexposed types who could be capable of showing plenty of further progression, Baby Kate makes the most appeal on form shown and on profile. She has previously run well in a big field at Prestbury Park, and that experience should hold her in good stead here.

The Closutton team has been in exceptional form of late and boast a 36 percent strike-rate in maiden hurdles this season, a statistic which provides a further boost to Baby Kate's credentials, and she can make a winning start over obstacles in this two mile contest.

Recommended Bet Back Baby Kate in 14:30 Naas SBK 16/5

Six-year-old gelding Nothinelsematters has been in the tracker for a while and, although he is yet to reward the unwavering faith, he has shown to possess enough ability to be worth sticking with now back over hurdles.

His chasing debut was cut short after he unshipped Bryan Carver at the fourth fence following a couple of shuddering errors, and he has previously falled in his first point appearance, too, suggesting perhaps the larger obstacles aren't quite his forte.

In that debut point-to-point at Charm Park, the son of Sageburg travelled well into the race before falling at the second last, leaving his nearest challenger Touch Me Not in front before he then also suffered a fall at the final obstacle.

Touch Me Not was subsequently purchased for £150,000 by Gordon Elliott for Gigginstown Stud, with perhaps top class chase targets in mind, which first attracted the interest in Nothinelsematters as an eye-catching piece of form, despite neither of the aforementioned pair completing the race.

The Elliott-trained gelding has now won a Grade Two on his penultimate start before finishing second to L'Eau du Sud in the Grade One Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown recently. He has proven himself as a top class novice chaser, and, although plenty of time has passed since that point-to-point race, it remains a contest worthy of note.

Nothinelsematters showed little in his first few starts in novice company for Alex Hales, when sent off at odds of 150/1151.00, 300/1301.00, 200/1201.00, and 150/1151.00, respectively, before being given an opening mark of 75. From odds of 25/126.00, he showed significant improvement on handicap debut, coming within two-lengths of victory, when subject of some market support.

Whilst he hasn't been able to build on that effort yet, he has returned from a 168-day absence with two performances that can be excused. He remains well-handicapped from a mark of 73 on the basis of his handicap debut effort, and should be suited by the return to hurdling.

Under Harry Bannister, Nothinelsematters makes appeal as he remains unexposed in handicap company and can pose a threat at odds of 17/29.50.

Recommended Bet Back Nothinelsematters E/W in 14:52 Southwell SBK 17/2

Experienced veteran Magnetic North makes his 83rd start under in this handicap and makes appeal from a lowly mark on his fifth start in Britain.

From a mark 8lb lower than his Flat Turf rating, at this stage in his career and his current age, the son of Born To Sea makes each-way appeal from 54, considering he is 18lb lower than when successful in a Ballinrobe claimer.

Despite his better performances coming in claimers, he had beaten horses rated in the 60s who were receiving weight, and, although they can often be difficult races to judge considering the race conditions, it would suggest he is still good enough to be competitive in a 0-55 rated contest in this class.

This is the lowest rated race he has featured in since making the switch from Ian Donoghue to Rebecca Menzies, and he could find more luck here on his fourth start for his current connections.

His recent runs have been over varying trips from a mile to an extended two miles, too, which is worth noting, and this return to the intermediate distance of a mile-and-a-half should suit considering his previous victory in handicap company was over the same trip from a rating of 64 under a 3lb claimer at Leopardstown.

Although he is yet to win in twelve all-weather efforts at Dundalk, a dislike for the surface isn't obvious considering he had been running from a much higher mark when competing there, often in big field handicaps which can be notoriously difficult at the track, and has put in a couple of decent efforts during when seen in County Louth.

Archie Young claims 5lb in the saddle which further eases his weight, and there is enough in his favour which should allow him to put in a better effort than in recent starts.