Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 11/1 Catterick tip

Katie Midwinter has four selections across the cards on Monday

Yggdrasil could be capable of a revival at Catterick

Conditions will suit Max Of Stars if rain stays away

Warren Greatrex-trained Korus is fast-tracked to chasing following only four runs over hurdles, and makes his debut over fences in a novices' handicap from a mark of 107 which could prove lenient should he take to the larger obstacles.

The five-year-old is a half-brother to talented chaser Torn And Frayed, as well as winning chaser Impression Chic, and he has shaped as if he possesses the scope for success in this new challenge.

The son of Cokoriko was narrowly beaten by 200/1201.00 chance Kally Des Bruyeres on hurdling debut at Huntingdon, before being beaten three-lengths on his subsequent start at Plumpton, outpaced over the minimum trip, with a step up in distance appearing likely to suit.

He wasn't competitive on handicap debut at Chepstow, but improved plenty to place third at Ffos Las when sent off at odds of 16/117.00, staying on well over two-and-a-half-miles on that occasion.

This test of chasing over this trip should suit the gelding, and has plenty of potential which should see him improve beyond his current rating in future. Whilst he lacks experience over fences, should he jump well on his first chasing start, Korus should hold strong claims at this level and can make his presence felt.

At a price of 6/17.00, Korus warrants consideration under James Bowen.

Recommended Bet Back Korus in 14:45 Plumpton SBK 6/1

Five-year-old mare Max Of Stars usually needs a sound surface to be seen to best effect. Although there's forecast rain prior to racing at Catterick, the ground is currently described as good, good to soft in places, and, should there be less precipitation than anticipated, the Ollie Pears-trained contender should be able to be competitive in this contest.

A likeable type, the daughter of Cloth Of Stars has the benefit of a recent outing on the all-weather at Wolverhampton, her first appearance in 167-days, which should allow her to return to form now back over obstacles.

She wasn't at her best when a beaten favourite at 11/43.75 in a Perth handicap in July, but has shown a good level of form previously during last season, beating previous Listed third Balboa at a higher level at Market Rasen, as well as finishing second twice, including in Listed company, to top class mare Wodhooh, who is now rated 136.

At this level, Max Of Stars holds leading claims under Brian Hughes, and remains open to further improvement, still at a young age. Whilst the ground would be a concern should there be plenty of rainfall, in current conditions she has enough ability to pose a threat.

Recommended Bet Back Max Of Stars in 15:00 Catterick SBK 11/1

Having run twice this season following a 556-day absence, this could be a nice opportunity for Yggdrasil to return to some form with cheekpieces re-equipped and having dropped to mark 18lb lower than when last successful at Uttoxeter in 2022.

The eight-year-old hasn't been at his best so far this season, but can be excused for perhaps needing a couple of runs after such a lengthy layoff. He travelled into the race well when last seen at Taunton, but couldn't quicken with the leaders to challenge for the major honours in the closing stages.

There were enough positives to take from that run to suggest Yggdrasil could be worth keeping the faith in, particularly considering the level of form he has shown in the past. Whilst he may not have retained as much ability, he remains capable of posing a threat at this level, dropping in class here into a 0-105 handicap chase.

Trained by David Pipe, Yggdrasil carries top-weight in this contest, but is in calmer waters, and this is an opportunity for him to return to form. The yard rarely sends runners up to Catterick, but their runners are often competitive when they make the trip. They could gain another success with this contender, who is on a comeback mission.

Recommended Bet Back Yggdrasil in 15:30 Catterick SBK 15/2

Balcomie Breeze had been on the radar for a while before rewarding the faith when a well backed winner here last month. He appeared to win with plenty in hand on that occasion, making swift progress from the rear of the field to win comfortably by five-and-a-half-lengths.

The 6lb rise shouldn't deter his progress, and he could show further improvement on his second run following a wind operation, with the step back up in trip likely to be in his favour, too.

The Gillian Boanas-trained gelding had previously shown good form in bumpers, notably when narrowly beaten by Kamsinas, who has gone on to achieve plenty since, at Kelso

He made his long overdue first appearance over hurdles following a 571-day break, pulled up when sent off at odds of 40/141.00 at Wetherby, but showed some glimpses that he had retained some ability in two modest efforts in maiden and novice company.

Whilst he was unable to make any impression on handicap debut at Musselburgh on his penultimate start, the son of Joshua Tree did stay on rather than completely folding, which offered some hope, and the wind surgery has sparked a revival if his latest effort is anything to go by.

Despite rising in the weights and in class, Balcomie Breeze can double up and record his second victory in as many starts to continue his progression under Sean Quinlan.