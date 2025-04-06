Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 11/1 Kelso tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Monday

Balcomie Breeze can bounce back at Kelso

Likeable grey is worth sticking with at Wolverhampton

Gillian Boanas-trained Balcomie Breeze showed potential earlier in his career when narrowly beaten by Kamsinas in a bumper at the track, but was absent for 571-days before making his hurdling debut at Wetherby at the beginning of this current campaign.

Pulled up that day when sent off at odds of 40/141.00, the son of Joshua Tree was unable to land a blow in novice hurdling events but claimed his maiden success at Catterick in January, following wind surgery. The seven-year-old was well-supported into a price of 5/23.50 that day, and made swift headway from the rear to prevail by five-and-a-half-lengths.

Subsequently given a 6lb rise, he put in another solid effort when second, upped half-a-mile in trip, but was unable to be as competitive at Market Rasen when last seen. Now from a mark of 104, he can bounce back from a disappointing effort and resume his progress.

Ground conditions should suit as should the further step up in trip, and Balcomie Breeze can make his presence felt under Danny McMenamin.

Recommended Bet Back Balcomie Breeze E/W in 14:15 Kelso SBK 11/1

First-time cheekpieces are tried on likeable mare Max Of Stars, who is attempting to return to form following a few disappointing efforts.

The Ollie Pears-trained five-year-old was once second to Wodhooh in Listed company, but now finds herself at a much lower level from a mark of 108. She has been able to pose a threat from a much higher rating in handicaps previously, including when second to King Otis from a mark of 115 last summer, and it shouldn't be long before she is able to be competitive once again.

On her return to hurdling in February, Max Of Stars raced much too keenly at Catterick in a race that was worth putting a line through. She didn't appear to enjoy herself at Fakenham on her latest start either, but she has shown enough talent in the past to suggest she is one to keep the faith in.

Whilst she will need to settle and relax in the early stages of the race, she is good enough to return to winning ways at this level from her current mark. The quicker ground conditions should suit and if the headgear has the desired effect, Max Of Stars should prove well handicapped.

Recommended Bet Back Max Of Stars in 15:45 Kelso SBK 11/2

Seven-year-old gelding River Alwen has been running well in recent starts and put in a good effort in fourth on his latest outing at Lingfield.

Over a mile that day, the son of Dark Angel was beaten a length-and-three-quarters by Mister Mojito and runs from an unchanged mark of 54 but drops in class. This could be a feasible opportunity for the grey to land a fifth career success on his first trip to the track.

Trained by Craig Benton, River Alwen is only 4lb above his last winning mark and has shown enough ability recently to suggest he's worth keeping onside under Georgia Dobie.