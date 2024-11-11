Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday include 33/1 Wolverhampton tip

Sam England-trained runner could go under the radar at Carlisle

Side with an in-form yard at Wolverhampton

Likeable filly is the one to beat at Newcastle

Five-year-old son of Mount Nelson Willie Shake Hands is an intriguing contender in this maiden hurdle for an in-form Sam England yard.

Although he was pulled up on his latest effort at Sedgefield, he can be forgiven for the effort as he slipped on the bend when beginning his finishing effort and was subsequently swiftly stopped. He had attempted to make all on that occasion, in a race won by a promising and exciting young horse in the sadly ill-fated Will Knott.

The fact that Willie Shake Hands was sent off at 15/28.50 against such a talented rival would instil some confidence in his level of ability, that connections may believe he is better than he has been able to show so far. He had previously finished third at 25/126.00 in a testing ground bumper at Naas in April, when trained by Ciaran Murphy, finishing eight-and-a-three-quarter-lengths behind promising Henry de Bromhead-trained point winner Forty Coats, who is yet to be seen since.

Tom Mullins-trained Coral River, second in two bumpers since including behind £110,000 purchase Ballybow, was in second, and subsequent winners Drumgill, If You Let Me and Ol Man Dingle were further behind that day, with fourth-placed Machismo having since finished second on his hurdling debut, too.

There should be more to come from this gelding and he makes each-way appeal under Jonathan England at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Willie Shake Hands E/W in 12:30 Carlisle SBK 11/1

Balcomie Breeze would likely have needed the run on his reappearance following a 571-day absence when last seen at Wetherby, and if he can show improvement for his recent outing, he should be high on the shortlist on the basis of his previous form in this maiden hurdle.

The Gillian Boanas-trained gelding finished an excellent second to Kamsinas in a Kelso bumper last year. The winner has since won a Grade Two, as well as placing in a Cheltenham Grade Two, and is now a 135-rated hurdler. He was only denied a neck by his rival on that occasion, from level weights, before failing to replicate the effort on his subsequent appearance at a higher level.

These are calmer waters and he has shown enough ability in the past to suggest there could be more to come from him. The lengthy absence is a concern, but if he has retained ability, still at a young age of six, he could spring a surprise in this 2m1f contest in his second start over hurdles.

Recommended Bet Back Balcomie Breeze E/W in 13:00 Carlisle SBK 14/1

Ethan Jones claims 3lb aboard Ruth Carr-trained Fools Rush In who was unfortunate when caught on the line over a furlong shorter at the track last week. He remains on the same mark from 68 here, and has shown his well being in recent starts, capable of maintaining the standard he's set with another competitive performance.

The experienced gelding has been threatening to win from a mark 3lb higher than when winning at the track in September, and with a good record here he is certain to enjoy this assignment.

The yard are currently in exceptionally form despite only saddling one winner in recent weeks, with many of their horses able to outrun their odds including Fools Rush In, who was sent off 11/112.00 when beaten a short distance here, as well as the likes of Rousing Encore, who was narrowly touched off at odds of 16/117.00 on Saturday as well as Daytona Lady at 16/117.00 and Bobby Joe Leg at 28/129.00.

It could prove worth following the yard's runners currently, and Fools Rush In is one of their standout contenders on Monday.

Recommended Bet Back Fools Rush In in 16:15 Wolverhampton SBK 11/4

Highly tried three-year-old filly Bellarchi makes the most appeal for Grant Tuer in this mile contest. A likeable filly, she has been kept busy during her two campaigns as she makes her 26th career start on her first visit to Newcastle. She drops in class which should allow her to rediscover form, and if things go her way, she should prove tough to beat.

The last time she competed at this level she won at odds of 11/112.00 at Southwell, in her only start on an all-weather surface from a mark of 87, with a 5lb claimer aboard. She had previously finished second in this class, when in a nursery handicap at Catterick, beaten eleven-lengths by Ice Max, a subsequent Group Two winner now rated 111, when giving her rival 6lb.

In the past she has competed at Listed level, when not disgraced behind Devoted Queen at York, as well as in the competitive Sandringham Stakes in which she could not feature. She has shown enough ability from a higher mark to suggest she is the one to beat in this contest, and is significantly dropped in class from her last victory at Ascot, when victorious over Rose Prick from a 7lb higher mark with 5lb claimed aboard.

Considering she has won on the all-weather previously, she's on a handy mark and has shown ability at a higher level in the past, this daughter of Mehmas can make her presence felt in this field and allow her class to prevail under Sam James.

Recommended Bet Back Bellarchi E/W in 18:00 Newcastle SBK 25/1

Another Ruth Carr-trained contender worthy of consideration at Wolverhampton is Lethal Force gelding Van Zant. The five-year-old has shown promise at the track from a similar mark in the past, including when winning here from a 2lb lower rating last December, as well as being narrowly beaten at odds of 12/113.00 in February.

He has form figures of 2153408 at the track, with many of his earlier defeats coming at narrow margins, and his most recent two outings able to be excuses. In the lead before tiring and weakening here on his penultimate start, he was then given a 154-day break and may have needed the run when seen here last month.

Short of room when coming out of the stalls in his previous outing at Chelmsford, he was unable to get into a favourable position which can be hard to recover from there. Despite this, he did stay on at the finish but was unable to get involved, capable of improving for that outing here.

Considering he has shown a good level of form at the track previously, and he remains on a workable mark with the yard in great form, Van Zant makes plenty of each-way appeal at odds of 33/134.00 in cheekpieces under James Sullivan.