Friday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Windsor includes 20/1 tip

Katie Midwinter has three selections to consider at Windsor

Secret Squirrel can bounce back from a handy mark

Evan Williams-trained gelding is no forlorn hope from 122

Likeable gelding Secret Squirrel appears well treated at the weights from a mark of 126, capable of making his presence felt in this competitive contest.

The stunning chestnut made a successful start to his hurdling career when victorious at Kempton last term, before finishing second to Jeriko Du Reponet at Newbury and when narrowly denied by Fire Flyer at Taunton. He displayed plenty of ability in those first three starts and was able to record a second hurdling success when a five-length winner over Helnwein in his penultimate outing of his novice campaign.

Upped in class on finale day at Sandown, the Hughie Morrison-trained gelding was well-supported into 7/24.50, sent off as favourite for the hotly contested handicap, eventually finishing fifth behind Helnwein, who was able to reverse the form, with Be Aware and Steel Ally, now rated 137 and 143, respectively, in second and third.

Although he was unable to make much of an impact that day, he lost little in defeat, performing respectably once again, showing his consistency having performed well throughout the season.

His reappearance at Ascot in November was another fair effort, before he appeared primed to pose a dangerous threat over the same course-and-distance in a premier handicap. He fell at the last that day when sticking to the task bravely having forced the pace with two other runners, Steel Ally, who was eventually pulled up, and Our Champ, who weakened into fifth, beaten over twenty-six-lengths.

The pace appeared much too quick to be able to sustain from the trio out in front, with the others adopting a more patient approach which proved favourable. Secret Squirrel showed plenty of tenacity to continue to challenge after travelling at such a strong pace early on, when likely to have exerted plenty of energy.

That run is worth forgiving and, given he is fully recovered following his hefty fall and it hasn't affected his confidence, he can bounce back to form here.

A reliable type, who usually makes the frame, Secret Squirrel makes the most appeal under Nico de Boinville, who has a 29 percent all-time strike-rate for the yard.

Back Secret Squirrel in 15:35 Windsor

Whilst Secret Squirrel is firmly first choice in this race, Go Dante is no forlorn hope at a big price, capable of being competitive from a mark of 130.

The nine-year-old hasn't been at his best in three starts so far this season, but had shown a high level of ability last term, particularly in competitive handicaps, when winning at Cheltenham in December as well as beating Faivoir in the Betfair Imperial Cup at Sandown, from a rating of 129. He also finished third to Iberico Lord in the Betfair Hurdle, and, considering he was often able to hold his own against tough opposition, he shouldn't be discounted here.

The Olly Murphy-trained gelding will need to bounce back from his recent outings, but given he has retained ability, he is too talented to ignore at odds of 20/121.00, and could show enough improvement to make the frame.

Back Go Dante E/W in 15:35 Windsor

Evan Williams-trained Carbon King has been dropped 2lb for his latest effort at Ascot, in which he performed respectably when upped in class at odds of 33/134.00. He steps up in trip here, which should suit considering he is proven over 2m5f and his latest victory was over two-and-a-half-miles in heavy conditions.

A strong stayer, he is only 3lb higher than his last winning mark, when convincingly beating Fine Casting by fourteen-lengths at Uttoxeter at odds of 16/117.00, and is no stranger to providing a shock at generous odds, having done so in both of his successes for his current yard.

Previously based in Ireland with Declan Queally, Carbon King showed a good level of ability on occasion, notably when beating Buddy One, subsequently placed in Grade One company and now rated 154, in a Limerick handicap over hurdles.

From a workable mark, Carbon King could be ready to strike once again, and there is enough in his favour which should allow him to put in a competitive effort under Adam Wedge.