Friday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets at Chepstow including 80/1 Welsh National tip

Katie Midwinter has five selections at Chepstow

Novice is one to note on handicap debut

Irish-raider makes appeal in the feature chase

Course specialist to strike again in the finale

With four places available in this two mile hurdle, unexposed Korus is of interest for Warren Greatrex as he makes his handicap debut following wind surgery.

The son of Cokoriko makes only his third hurdling start under Sean Bowen, having finished second and third, respectively, in two novice events. On debut, he was narrowly denied by 200/1201.00 chance Kally Des Bruyeres, before sticking to the task well in when beaten three-lengths when last seen.

The half-brother to Torn And Frayed is difficult to judge after only a few outings but an opening mark of 107 could prove lenient on the potential he has shown so far, and he appears the type to keep improving with experience.

Capable of showing further progression here, Korus represents an in-form yard under a jockey who has a 20 percent strike-rate when teaming up with the trainer. There should be more to come from this four-year-old, and he makes each-way appeal at odds of 13/27.50.

Recommended Bet Back Korus E/W in 12:30 Chepstow SBK 13/2

Likeable gelding Lowry's Bar has made a promising start to his chasing career, finishing second to Jagwar from top-weight at Bangor-on-Dee on his debut over fences before justifying odds of 5/42.25 to win at Exeter when last seen.

Subsequently given a 4lb rise for his recent victory, the six-year-old, trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, should be capable of continuing his progression and put in another fine effort here in familiar surroundings.

A dual winner at the track over hurdles, Lowry's Bar is up in class but is in-form and can be competitive in tougher company. He has proven enough in lower class races to suggest he can pose a threat at this level, and he remains open to plenty of further improvement on only his ninth career start.

The son of Malinas has jumped well over the larger obstacles to date, taking to this new challenge in good fashion, and has shown tenacity and a battling attitude which should hold him in good stead.

Conditions and the trip will suit and there is enough in his favour to suggest another fine showing is in the offing.

Recommended Bet Back Lowry's Bar in 13:05 Chepstow SBK 85/40

Strong stayer Where It All Began should enjoy this stamina test and appears well treated from a mark of 134. He won the Listed Grand National Trial at Punchestown in February from 123, beating We'llhavewan by sixteen-lengths, and has since run respectably without landing a blow at both Cheltenham and Fairyhouse, respectively.

A €72,000 purchase as a three-year-old, the son of Yeates possesses stamina in abundance and is a half-brother to Rathvinden, a winner over four miles at the Cheltenham Festival. Where It All Began should be plugging on at the finish, using his staying capabilities to good effect.

The main concern is the ground conditions, as more testing conditions would likely suit. He seems to thrive in soft to heavy ground, but he has run well enough in yielding conditions to suggest he could cope with a sounder surface than preferred.

Gordon Elliott is yet to saddle a winner at Chepstow, but has achieved a runner-up spot from three runners, and Where It All Began could be the one to break the mould for the Cullentra team at the Welsh track.

Recommended Bet Back Where It All Began E/W in 14:50 Chepstow SBK 15/2

An outsider in this Welsh Grand National, Amateur warrants consideration at huge odds for the training partnership of John and Rhys Flint.

The gelding won on his first appearance in a bumper at the track in 2017, and featured in this prestigious contest last season when pulled up. That was a gruelling race in which there were only five finishers with winner Nassalam prevailing by thirty-four-lengths.

Amateur attempted to make all in ground conditions that do not suit, but was unable to sustain the effort and didn't appear to enjoy the challenge. He is much more effective on drier ground, and this staying trip on a decent surface should suit perfectly should he return to some form.

Although he has failed to complete in all but one race during 2024, he was a surprise winner at odds of 22/123.00 when back on good ground at Ffos Las in May. His runs this season have left plenty to be desired, but he has failed to get into a rhythm and hasn't been the force of old, which reflects in his price here.

Despite likely to be past his best on the verge of turning twelve, he remains capable of springing a surprise on occasion, as shown during the spring, and he can outrun his odds of 80/181.00 if on a going day.

Recommended Bet Back Amateur E/W in 14:50 Chepstow SBK 80/1

Nine-year-old Zambezi Fix is impossible to ignore returning to his beloved Chepstow.

The course-and-distance winner has form figures of 222531431221 when completing the course, having unseated and fallen here, too, and can record a fourth career success in familiar surroundings.

Dropping back down in class in the race he won last year from the same mark, the experienced gelding put in an excellent effort over hurdles when third to Knickerbockerglory at Sandown when last seen, in desired testing conditions. Subsequent winner Nemean Lion, rated 150, was in second, and Zambezi Fix was able to run respectably in that company, staying on well in the finish from the rear of the field.

His preparation prior to this race last year was over hurdles with three decent efforts, and he has taken a similar route on this occasion, with the same outcome certainly possible.

The Bernard Llewellyn-trained grey excels at his local Welsh track, and, with conditions to suit, he can return to the winners' enclosure under 7lb claimer Ellis Collier, who has ridden him in all starts this season and further enhances his claims at the weights.