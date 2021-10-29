Joseph O'Brien: Well drawn Rosmana can end weekend on a high note

Hoping Dante's can run well at Newmarket on Saturday

16:08 - Dante's Pass

No. 6 (6) Dante's Pass (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Dante's Pass has been really good so far, making a winning debut in a maiden at Listowel and following up by beating much more experienced rivals in a winners' race at Limerick last time. This represents another big step up in class for him, but it will give us a very good idea of where we stand with him. It is likely to be his final start of the season, so hopefully he'll finish on a strong note and run well against some very smart opposition.

Sunday at Naas

One for next year but hoping for some debut promise

14:10 - Chilled Out

Chilled Out is a nice colt by Churchill that is ready for a run. He is a horse for next year, but hopefully he'll show some promise on his debut.

Hoping to end season on a high note with Jupiter

14:45 - Dance Jupiter

Dance Jupiter has had a tough season, as he picked up a setback in his second start of the season that limited his campaign. He ran very well on his return to action at Punchestown last month, but he didn't get into the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot as we hoped he would. This is his last chance to run on turf this season, so hopefully he can finish what has been a frustrating season for him on a positive note.

Trip a slight concern but he can run a big race

15:15 - Patrick Sarsfield

No. 5 (4) Patrick Sarsfield (Fr) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Patrick Sarsfield is another that has had a campaign that was interrupted by a setback, which was frustrating as he looked as good as ever when just getting touched off in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot. He ran a bit disappointing on his latest start at Paris-Longchamp, but hopefully he can bounce back at this lower level. The trip is a slight question mark for him, but hopefully he'll get home and run a big race.

Don't be surprised if Aggie runs well

15:45 - Powerful Aggie and Celestial Horizon

The penny has really dropped with Powerful Aggie in recent starts and it was great to win a big pot with her on her latest start at Leopardstown. A 5lb rise for that is fair and it wouldn't surprise if this longer trip suits her, so hopefully she'll run a big race.

Celestial Horizon is the second reserve, but he ran well enough in the Irish Cesarewitch last time to suggest he can run well if getting in.

Ready for longer trip and can run a big race

16:15 - Rosmana

Rosmana has been shaping well in recent starts and looks ready for this longer trip now. She is well drawn, which will be a big help to her, and I think she's up to running a big race.

