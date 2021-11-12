- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: B. J. Cooper
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 9lbs
- OR: -
Joseph O'Brien: Weekend pair both in with a chance at Punchestown
Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has two runners across the weekend action at Punchestown and, with both winning already this season, they should be in contention...
Embittered has always promised to be a smart horse and he seems to be putting it all together now. Conditions will suit and I’d be hopeful that there is more to come from him.
Saturday at Punchestown
Smart horse is a solid chance
Embittered got plenty of experience over fences without winning last season and is making good use of it this campaign, winning twice already including a Grade 3 novice chase at this track last month.
He has always promised to be a smart horse and he seems to be putting it all together now. Conditions will suit and I'd be hopeful that there is more to come from him. He looks to have a solid chance in this stronger contest and will hopefully go well again.
Sunday at Punchestown
It has been great to win three races with Darasso already this season, as he had found it tough to win for the last couple of seasons. It was particularly satisfying to win a Grade 2 hurdle with him at Navan last weekend. His task was eased by the fall of Flooring Porter, but I think he would have given it a very go of winning anyway.
This is much tougher company back down in trip, but he's in great order, has the benefit of race fitness, and will pick up a good cheque as long as he finishes, so we'll let him take his chance and see where he ends up.
Punchestown 14th Nov (2m Grd1 Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 14 November, 2.05pm
|Echoes In Rain
|Sharjah
|Abacadabras
|Zanahiyr
|Darasso
