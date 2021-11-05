To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Uhtred has best chance yet in Naas opener

Betfair ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph has five runners at Naas on Saturday afternoon

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his quintet of runners at Naas on Saturday and says Uhtred has a great chance to get his first win over hurdles...

"He has shown a high level of form and this first run in a maiden will give him his best chance yet to win over hurdles. He should improve for the run, but will hopefully take plenty of beating."

12:15 – Uhtred

Naas

His best chance yet

12:15 - Uhtred

Uhtred won both his starts in bumpers in recent good style back in 2019 and that form has worked out well since. However, he hasn't been the easiest to train and we've confined him to Listed and Graded novice hurdles so far. He has shown a high level of form and this first run in a maiden will give him his best chance yet to win over hurdles. He should improve for the run, but will hopefully take plenty of beating.

Should hold his own against tougher opponents

12:50 - Vultan

Vultan has made a smooth transition to hurdles and. while he was impressive in a maiden hurdle at Gowran Park last time, this is much, much stronger company. He will need to find substantial improvement to get competitive, but hopefully he'll acquit himself well.

Popular horse makes start over hurdles

14:30 - Eric Bloodaxe

Eric Bloodaxe is a horse we've always loved. He was very impressive in winning strong bumpers at Fairyhouse and Leopardstown in 2019, but has had a few little setbacks since that have held up his progress. He is finally ready to start off over hurdles and we are looking forward to seeing how he gets on. His bumper form suggests that he could make up into a smart novice hurdlers.

Promising pair should gain from experience

15:40 - Persia and Isotope

Persia won twice over hurdles earlier this summer and has been schooling well over fences of late. The main objective will be for him to have a clear round of jumping and a good first experience over fences.

Isotope has been a solid handicapper over hurdles and can hopefully show promise on his chasing debut here.

Bet slip

Close

