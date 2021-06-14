Joseph O'Brien: Two talented horses going for glory on day one at Royal Ascot

Classy colt hoping to get back on track

16:20 - Thunder Moon

No. 12 (6) Thunder Moon (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Thunder Moon was one of our biggest hopes for this season having won the National Stakes at the Curragh so impressively last year, so we were obviously very disappointed with his run in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. We had been very happy with his preparation, but from the very early stages of the race it was clear that he wasn't himself, as he never travelled a yard.

The only potential reason we could point to is that he got quite colty and wound up in the preliminaries which wouldn't be at all normal for him. He hadn't done that before, so one can only hope that he doesn't do it again, but from our point of view we have been very happy with him in recent weeks.

This round mile should suit him well, as should the fast ground, and Frankie Dettori has been booked for the ride. We just hope that he gets back on track and if he does, his form from last year entitles him to run well.

He'll run a big race if quicker ground isn't a problem

17:35 - Patrick Sarsfield

No. 13 (3) Patrick Sarsfield (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Patrick Sarsfield has been a wonderful horse for us, progressing a long way from a rating of 86 this time last year. He ran well in both Group 1 and Group 2 company last season and while on paper this is a drop in level to a Listed race, it is a very deep race for the Grade and won't be a soft touch for anyone.

We were delighted with Patrick Sarsfield's return to action at the Curragh a fortnight ago and he should benefit from that run. The main unknown attached to him here is the ground, as while he has won on good ground, he has never run on good-to-firm ground. He will hopefully be fine on it, but its an unknown until he proves it. If he handles it, he will hopefully run a big race.

