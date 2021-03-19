Joseph O'Brien: Top Moon to relish big drop in class on Saturday

Saturday





Thurles 17:10 - Top Moon

Top Moon has been slow to get the hang of chasing, but he ran a great race to finish a close second in the Matheson Handicap Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. This is a big drop in class for him and I think the longer trip will suit him, so hopefully he'll prove tough to beat.

Thurles 17:40 - Hasty Brook

Hasty Brook made a lovely debut at Punchestown earlier this month. It was just what we wanted to see from him on his first racecourse outing and I'd be hopeful he'd improve a fair bit from that. He looks a nice horse in the making and hopefully he can be good and competitive here.

Sunday

Curragh 14:00 - Summer Sands

Summer Sands was disappointing for us last season, but we gave him a good break and think we have him back in a good place now. I'd expect him to need the run, but hopefully he can make a promising return.

Curragh 15:05 - Shackleton Hero

Shackleton Hero deservedly got off the mark in a maiden at Dundalk last time. However, this is much deeper company and he'll need to improve a lot to get into the mix. He's a few pounds out of the handicap, but hopefully he can acquit himself well.

Curragh 15:35 - Draconid

Draconid is a homebred from the family of Rock Of Gibraltar. He has shown some promise at home, but we won't be burdening him with big expectations on his racecourse debut. Hopefully he'll show some promise that he can build on later in the season.

Curragh 16:10 - Fame And Acclaim

Fame And Acclaim had a really good season in 2020, winning three times and getting Listed placed. He has been dropped a few pounds from his peak, the ground will be fine for him and this type of race should suit him. He has come on from his recent return at Dundalk and I wouldn't be surprised if he ran well.

Curragh 17:10 - Falsaron

Falsaron ran a bit better in a claimer last time, but this is tougher company and he will need to do more to get competitive.

Downpatrick 15:47 - High Sparrow

High Sparrow loves these sort of marathon chases and while the handicapper probably has a reasonable grip on him, hopefully he'll run a solid race.