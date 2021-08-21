Joseph O'Brien: Thundering Nights looks in great shape ahead of Group 1 tilt

Deserves her shot at this

Deauville 14:50 - Velocidad

Velocidad has been a brilliant filly so far, making a winning debut at Fairyhouse prior to winning the Airlie Stud Stakes at the Curragh last time. This looks a far stronger contest, but she has earned her shot at it and it will be interesting to see how she stacks up against the colts. It would be hard to be confident given the size of the step up in stronger she is taking, but hopefully she'll represent us well.

This has been her target and she's in great shape

Deauville 15:25 - Thundering Nights

Thundering Nights has been a brilliant filly for all of us and gave us a day to remember when winning the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last time. Getting the better of Santa Barbara as she did certainly reads well now given her exploits in America since then.

No. 7 (2) Thundering Nights (Ire) Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

This is the race we've had in mind for Thundering Nights since then, as we wanted to give her a bit of time until her next run given her run at the Curragh had come quite quickly after her trip to America. She seems in great shape and we can't wait to see how she gets on.

Cynisca can improve on Gowran debut run

Naas 16:05 - Cynisca, Que Linda and Obliviate

Cynisca made an encouraging debut at Gowran Park last month, shaping with plenty of promise despite showing clear signs of inexperience. She seems to have come forward nicely from that run since then and I'd be hopeful that she will show good improvement.

Que Linda has shaped with promise in both her starts to date, but will need to find good improvement to get involved in the finish in this company.

Obliviate is the second reserve. She was very green on her debut at Leopardstown and should be capable of a fair bit of improvement, but whether she knows enough to get competitive at this stage remains to be seen.

Solid chance if starting well

Naas 16:40 - Jo March

Jo March has been running well in recent starts, but hasn't been helping herself by missing the kick quite badly. If she can start a bit sharper, she'll have a solid chance.

Smart prospect Collins Street has progressed from debut win

Naas 17:10 - Collins Street, Isle Of Sark and Max Mayhem

Collins Street made an impressive winning debut at Leopardstown earlier this month and that stamped him as a smart prospect. This race represents an appealing next step for him before potentially stepping into stakes company. This course and distance should suit and we are looking forward to seeing how he has progressed from his debut.

Isle Of Sark is a horse we had high hopes for this season, but he has been a bit disappointing in his last two starts. We are still hopeful that he will fulfil that promise, so we would like to see show more here.

Max Mayhem won impressively at Roscommon earlier this season and has found it a bit tougher in strong company since then. This looks a decent spot for him and we'll be hoping that he shows a bit more here.