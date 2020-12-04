Joseph O'Brien: The views on my Saturday runners at Navan and Aintree

Lots of improvement needed

Navan 12:00 - Crecerelle

Crecerelle showed some promise on his hurdling debut at Bellewstown, but will need to improve a lot to make an impact in this company.

Exciting prospect can go well and improve down the line

Navan 12:33 - Forged In Fire

No. 6 Forged In Fire (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Forged In Fire showed a great attitude to make a winning debut in a bumper at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting, beating the subsequent Champion Bumper winner Ferny Hollow. The runner-up looked to improve quite a bit afterwards, but we were delighted with our horse and we feel he is an exciting prospect. We never like to burden our hurdling debutants with too much expectation, but we are hopeful he'll run well and improve on whatever he does.

Samco has been schooling promisingly

Navan 13:43 - Sempo and Argumental

Sempo was a smart novice hurdler last season and has the look of one that will be at least as good over fences if not better. His schooling over fences has been promising and we are looking forward to seeing him tackle the bigger obstacles. He will never want the ground too testing.

Argumental wasn't rated as highly as a few of these over hurdles and hopefully he'll show some promise from the future on his seasonal and chasing debut.

We can give Andy a good race in this

Navan 14:18 - Embittered

Embittered made a promising seasonal and chasing debut in a maiden chase at Navan last month and we felt we would be as well off tackling Graded company with him now, as maiden chases are very strong at this time of the season. This has obviously cut up into a small field and while Andy Dufresne will be tough to beat, I'd like to think Embittered will give him a good race.

Stiff task but cheekpiece might help

Navan 14:53 - Touch Of Oscar

Touch Of Oscar faces a stiff task in this company, but he has a light weight and hopefully first-time cheekpieces might help him.

Great opportunity to get some black type

No. 9 Scholastic (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Aintree 14:05 - Scholastic

Scholastic has had a good season at her level, winning twice on the Flat and once over hurdles. This doesn't look a strong Listed race and she'll never get a better chance to earn black type as she will here. If she finished third, we'd consider that a great result. Anything better than that would be a big bonus.

