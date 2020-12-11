Joseph O'Brien: The views on my five runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday

More hopeful than confident about my trio

Fairyhouse 14:12 - Entoucas, Smoking Gun and A Wave Of The Sea

Entoucas has made a good transition to fences, running well to finishing second to two high-class prospects in maiden chases. We have decided to let him try his hand in this valuable handicap and he can hopefully find some improvement.

Smoking Gun won a maiden chase last season, but struggled a little bit in his two subsequent starts. Hopefully we can get him back on track this season. He might find this trip a little bit sharp, but we'll let him take his chance and see how he gets on.

A Wave Of The Sea won a maiden chase earlier this season and ran well in a Grade 3 novice chase at Punchestown prior to disappointing in a Grade 2 back at that track. We think his handicap mark is fair, so we'll give him a go and see how he gets on.

Promising start over fences but jumping is the key to him

Fairyhouse 14:47 - Front View

Front View has shown some promise in both his starts over fences, but the key to him will be his jumping. He was the same over hurdles in that he just isn't the most natural jumper. We were happy with him in that regard on his chasing debut, but he ballooned a few fences early on his latest start and put himself on the backfoot. The key to his chance will be to get him into a good jumping rhythm from the outset.

Getting her to relax a priority

Fairyhouse 15:22 - Cathmart Desjy

Cathmart Desjy had run a promising race on her debut at Punchestown back in February prior to stumbling and falling in the closing stages. She showed plenty of ability that day, but was quite headstrong, so getting her to relax will be a priority.