Joseph O'Brien: Stable star Fakir can make Allaho pull out all the stops

Return to mares' company will be a big help

14:40 - Global Equity

We have set Global Equity a couple of stiff tasks in Grade 1 novice chase company of late, but she has acquitted herself reasonably well and wasn't far off sneaking into third on the latest occasion at Limerick. This return to mares' only company will be a big help to her and hopefully she can be good and competitive.

Course and distance will suit and he'll push Allaho all the way

15:15 - Fakir D'Oudairies

No. 2 Fakir D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Fakir D'Oudaires is our stable star over jumps and it was great to see him make a winning return to action in the Clonmel Oil Chase in November. He was a shade disappointing in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase last time, as he didn't jump with his usual fluency and got outpaced from the third-last fence before sticking on well.

His jumping was perhaps the main issue that day, so the main hope here is that he returns his more typical fluent style over a fence. This course and distance should suit him well and while Allaho sets the bar very high, Fakir D'Oudairies will hopefully make him work for it.