Joseph O'Brien: Stable star Fakir can acquit himself well in John Durkan

Champion has potential to be a nice horse if taking to hurdles

Cork 11:40 - Champion Green and Classy Choice

Champion Green is a horse we've always liked and it was great to see him get off the mark in a maiden at Punchestown in September. We decided after that to go hurdling with him and he has had plenty of schooling in recent weeks. Hopefully he takes to it, as he has the potential to be quite a nice horse if he does.

Classy Choice has been a bit disappointing on the Flat, but he has done plenty of schooling over hurdles and can hopefully show more in this sphere.

Keen to see how he gets on back over fences

Cork 14:20 - Darasso

Darasso had his big day when winning the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan a few weeks ago. His versatility allows us to swap things around with him and it will be interesting to see how he gets on back over fences in this company.

Trip suits very well and he's entitled to take his chance

Punchestown 14:00 - Fakir D'Oudairies

No. 4 Fakir D'oudairies (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Fakir D'Oudairies is our stable star in this sphere and it was great to see him make a winning return in the Clonmel Oil Chase at Clonmel last month. This trip seems to suit him very well and while this looks a strong renewal of this race, he is entitled to take his chance and hopefully he'll acquit himself well.