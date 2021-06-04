Joseph O'Brien: Southern Lights is our Epsom dream

Hopeful one can lose maiden tag



Listowel 13:15 - Snapius and Mount Fairweather

Snapius is a full-brother to Snapraeterea who has been a lovely horse for us and his little brother looks to have ability too. He shaped as if in need of the run on his debut at the Curragh and I'd be hopeful that he'll take a good step forward from that run. I think he'll be up to winning a maiden and hopefully he'll take a good step towards that here.

Mount Fairweather is a son of the first-season sire National Defense that has shown promise with his early runners. This colt will enjoy soft ground and will stay further than this. We are hoping he'll show promise with a view to the future.

Step back in trip to suit

Listowel 16:40 - Giustino

Giustino has found his level since entering handicaps and has run well in his last two starts. We felt that his stamina may have been slightly stretched over an extended mile-and-a-quarter on soft ground at Sligo last time, so we've decided to drop back to a mile. He is well drawn and his form entitles him to a big chance. It would be great to get him off the mark.

Progression is key with duo

Listowel 17:10 - Adelisa and I Siyou Baby

Adelisa shaped as though she didn't stay a mile-and-a-quarter at Navan last weekend, so we're dropping her back to a mile here and that should suit. Her best form gives her a solid chance and she has a good draw, so we are hopeful that she'll run well.

I Siyou Baby is a well-named daughter of Siyouni that showed some promise in a maiden at Dundalk in November. She has always looked as though she'd be a better three-year-old and we are looking forward to seeing how she has progressed.

Blowing off the cobwebs

Tramore 15:20 - Touch Of Oscar

Touch Of Oscar makes his return from a winter break here and I am expecting him to need the run. He is only rated 1lb higher than his last win over fences and hopefully he can add to his tally this summer.

We can't wait for the Derby

Epsom 16:30 - Southern Lights

Southern Lights is a horse we have always loved. He is a gorgeous, high-quality individual that is a pleasure to look at every morning. We always hoped he would make up into a high-class performer and he has progressed with each of his three starts. We were delighted with his winning seasonal reappearance in a maiden at Leopardstown and he was unlucky not to finish second to Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown Derby Trial last time.

Had he got a clear run, that would have represented a big step forward in form terms and it encouraged us to let him take his chance in this race. It is clearly a big ask of him, but there is only one Derby and when you think you have one that could potentially be up to competing in it, you have to let them take their chance.

These are the races that we dream about competing in, so hopefully he'll do us proud and run well. Regardless of how he runs, he will remain a really exciting prospect.