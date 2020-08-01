- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
Joseph O'Brien: Some nice prospects among my Sunday Galway runners
We've reached the final day of the Galway Summer Festival, and here with his thoughts on his six runners on the card along with his one runner at Cork is Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien...
"Whether she is sharp enough to compete in a maiden around here on her debut remains to be seen, but I’d expect her to progress into a useful filly in time."
- Joseph O'Brien on Lady Dahlia
Sole Cork runner can go well if getting in
Morning Beatrice will need a bit of luck to get in as the second reserve. She's a nice filly that we think will be capable of running a respectable race.
Has the ability
Ubume has been a tricky filly to work out, but we are hoping this extended mile will be close to her ideal trip. She has the ability to win one of these, she just needs to put it all together.
Can run a good race if handling the track
Louisville is a well-bred colt that has plenty of good work done. Like all of our two-year-olds, he can be expected to improve on whatever he does, but I'd be hopeful he'll be capable of running a good race as long as he handles the track ok.
Rise in weights anchoring her slightly
Capel At Dawn went up 10lb for winning earlier this summer and that has looked to anchor her in her two runs since. We are trying her back at this stiff seven furlongs and hopefully she'll run a solid race.
Two nice fillies who will be better with time
Pista is a lovely filly that just didn't give herself a chance on debut by missing the kick quite badly and racing greenly. I'd expect her to be sharper in this, but she'll need to be around this tricky track.
€105,000 yearling, Australia filly. Sister to very smart 1¼m/10.5f winner Leo de Fury. Dam, maiden (stayed 1m), sister to smart winner up to 1½m (stayed 16.5f) Forgotten Voice.
Lady Dahlia is a well-bred filly that shapes like one that will stay well. Whether she is sharp enough to compete in a maiden around here on her debut remains to be seen, but I'd expect her to progress into a useful filly in time.
Should come on for latest win but draw not ideal
Dawn Over Owning got off the mark in a handicap at Killarney last time and clearly stays well. He is a slow learner and should hopefully come on from that again, but he hasn't been done any favours by the draw.
