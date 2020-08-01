Joseph O'Brien: Some nice prospects among my Sunday Galway runners

Sole Cork runner can go well if getting in

14:00 - Morning Beatrice

Morning Beatrice will need a bit of luck to get in as the second reserve. She's a nice filly that we think will be capable of running a respectable race.

Has the ability

14:45 - Ubume

No. 5 (12) Ubume (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: C. Gahan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 66 Form: 664058

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/07/20 Gowran Park 8/15 Flat 7f Gd/sft 9st 12lbs C. Gahan 29.3 01/07/20 Leopardstown 5/14 Flat 1m 2f Good 9st 13lbs C. Gahan 50.37 19/06/20 Tipperary 12/12 Flat 1m 1f Gd/sft 9st 7lbs Trevor Whelan 8.93 11/06/20 Gowran Park 4/13 Flat 7f Good 9st 2lbs Trevor Whelan 36.74 21/02/20 Dundalk 6/14 Flat 7f Slow 9st 0lbs Trevor Whelan 8.27 31/01/20 Dundalk 6/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 0lbs Trevor Whelan 56.75

Ubume has been a tricky filly to work out, but we are hoping this extended mile will be close to her ideal trip. She has the ability to win one of these, she just needs to put it all together.

Can run a good race if handling the track

15:15 - Louisville

Louisville is a well-bred colt that has plenty of good work done. Like all of our two-year-olds, he can be expected to improve on whatever he does, but I'd be hopeful he'll be capable of running a good race as long as he handles the track ok.

Rise in weights anchoring her slightly

15:50 - Capel At Dawn

Capel At Dawn went up 10lb for winning earlier this summer and that has looked to anchor her in her two runs since. We are trying her back at this stiff seven furlongs and hopefully she'll run a solid race.

Two nice fillies who will be better with time

16:50 - Pista and Lady Dahlia

Pista is a lovely filly that just didn't give herself a chance on debut by missing the kick quite badly and racing greenly. I'd expect her to be sharper in this, but she'll need to be around this tricky track.

No. 7 (6) Lady Dahlia (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: - Form:

Scroll for more info

Lady Dahlia is a well-bred filly that shapes like one that will stay well. Whether she is sharp enough to compete in a maiden around here on her debut remains to be seen, but I'd expect her to progress into a useful filly in time.

Should come on for latest win but draw not ideal

17:50 - Dawn Over Owning

Dawn Over Owning got off the mark in a handicap at Killarney last time and clearly stays well. He is a slow learner and should hopefully come on from that again, but he hasn't been done any favours by the draw.

