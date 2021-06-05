Joseph O'Brien: Some good chances among my Sunday runners at Listowel and Kilbeggan

Improvement needed

Listowel 13:10 - Swift One

Swift One has hinted at promise in both his starts, but will need to improve a fair bit to be involved in the finish of this.

Can see him going very close

Listowel 14:10 - Shackleton Hero

Shackleton Hero ran a better sort of race in a handicap at Limerick last time and we think there is more to come from him. He is well drawn and first-time cheekpieces should help him back over this shorter trip. I could see him going very close.

Looking for some promise for the future

Listowel 15:20 - Hillcrest Avenue

Hillcrest Avenue is by Australia, but has plenty of speed on the dam side of his pedigree. Listowel can be a tricky track for a newcomer, so the main priority will be for him to have a good experience and show promise for the future.

He'll improve for the run

Listowel 17:00 - Mythical

Mythical is a lovely horse that joined us from Ballydoyle. He proved himself to be a smart horse for them and we'll hope to get as good a tune out of him as they did. He stays well and this looks a nice starting point for him. He'll improve on whatever he does here, but he is entitled to go close based on his form.

Shows ability at home

Kilbeggan 13:20 - Asserted

Asserted shaped with promise in his only start in a point-to-point just over two years ago. It has been a long road to get him to the track, but he shows ability at home and will hopefully prove to be worth the wait. We'd be happy to see him run a solid race and put down a strong foundation for his next start.

Has form over fences to go close

Kilbeggan 16:10 - The Gunner Murphy

The Gunner Murphy has been a bit of a disappointment given the early promise that he showed. However, he has shown enough over fences to win a race of this standard and hopefully he'll go close.

