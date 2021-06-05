To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Some good chances among my Sunday runners at Listowel and Kilbeggan

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien

Joseph O'Brien has six runners in Ireland on Sunday, four on the Flat at Listowel and two over the jumps at Kilbeggan, and below are his views on them all...

"However, he has shown enough over fences to win a race of this standard and hopefully he’ll go close."

- Joseph O'Brien on The Gunner Murphy

Improvement needed

Listowel 13:10 - Swift One

Swift One has hinted at promise in both his starts, but will need to improve a fair bit to be involved in the finish of this.

Can see him going very close

Listowel 14:10 - Shackleton Hero

Shackleton Hero ran a better sort of race in a handicap at Limerick last time and we think there is more to come from him. He is well drawn and first-time cheekpieces should help him back over this shorter trip. I could see him going very close.

Looking for some promise for the future

Listowel 15:20 - Hillcrest Avenue

Hillcrest Avenue is by Australia, but has plenty of speed on the dam side of his pedigree. Listowel can be a tricky track for a newcomer, so the main priority will be for him to have a good experience and show promise for the future.

He'll improve for the run

Listowel 17:00 - Mythical

Mythical is a lovely horse that joined us from Ballydoyle. He proved himself to be a smart horse for them and we'll hope to get as good a tune out of him as they did. He stays well and this looks a nice starting point for him. He'll improve on whatever he does here, but he is entitled to go close based on his form.

Joseph-OBrien-horse-2019-1280.jpg

Shows ability at home

Kilbeggan 13:20 - Asserted

Asserted shaped with promise in his only start in a point-to-point just over two years ago. It has been a long road to get him to the track, but he shows ability at home and will hopefully prove to be worth the wait. We'd be happy to see him run a solid race and put down a strong foundation for his next start.

Has form over fences to go close

Kilbeggan 16:10 - The Gunner Murphy

The Gunner Murphy has been a bit of a disappointment given the early promise that he showed. However, he has shown enough over fences to win a race of this standard and hopefully he'll go close.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Listowel 6th Jun (1m5f Stks)

Show Hide

Sunday 6 June, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Me Too Please
Saldier
Mythical
Brogue
Dusty Winds
Effernock Fizz
No Memory
Antigua Son
Sand Fly
Happy Lad
Kings Song
Too Falutin
Urban Boom
Drayton Cross
Balaclava
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Joseph O'Brien