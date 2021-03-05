Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet has a leading chance at Navan on Saturday

Navan 6th Mar (2m Grd3 Nov Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 6 March, 3.58pm
|Scarlet And Dove
|Epson Du Houx
|Sempo
|Jack Hackett
|Pakens Rock
|Recent Revelations
|Im A Game Changer
|Prefad
Joseph O'Brien has three runners at Navan on Saturday and he believes he has a leading chance in the Grade 3 Novice Chase on the card...
"She looks to have a leading chance on form and coming back to two miles shouldn't be an issue for her. We'll be hopeful that she can go very close."
- Joseph O'Brien on Scarlet And Dove
Drop in trip should help
Cathmart Desjy showed some promise in bumpers, but disappointed us on her hurdling debut last time. Dropping back to this shorter trip will be a help to her and hopefully she can get her season back on track with a better run.
Scarlet has a leading chance while Sempo has the ability to be competitive
15:58 - Scarlet And Dove and Sempo
Scarlet And Dove has made a good transition to chasing this season, winning at Limerick and in the process of running a big race against Colreevy in a Grade 2 mares novice chase at Thurles only to fall at the second last. She looks to have a leading chance on form and coming back to two miles shouldn't be an issue for her. We'll be hopeful that she can go very close.
Sempo has been a bit of a work in progress over fences, but it was great to see him put in a clean round of jumping on his latest start at Punchestown. He'll probably need to jump even more sharply to fulfil his potential over fences, so that will be a focus point for him in this. He has the ability to be very competitive in this company if his jumping holds up.
