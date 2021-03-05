Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet has a leading chance at Navan on Saturday

Drop in trip should help

14:13 - Cathmart Desjy

Cathmart Desjy showed some promise in bumpers, but disappointed us on her hurdling debut last time. Dropping back to this shorter trip will be a help to her and hopefully she can get her season back on track with a better run.

Scarlet has a leading chance while Sempo has the ability to be competitive

15:58 - Scarlet And Dove and Sempo

Scarlet And Dove has made a good transition to chasing this season, winning at Limerick and in the process of running a big race against Colreevy in a Grade 2 mares novice chase at Thurles only to fall at the second last. She looks to have a leading chance on form and coming back to two miles shouldn't be an issue for her. We'll be hopeful that she can go very close.

Sempo has been a bit of a work in progress over fences, but it was great to see him put in a clean round of jumping on his latest start at Punchestown. He'll probably need to jump even more sharply to fulfil his potential over fences, so that will be a focus point for him in this. He has the ability to be very competitive in this company if his jumping holds up.

