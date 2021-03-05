To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet has a leading chance at Navan on Saturday

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien
Joseph O'Brien has three runners at Navan on Saturday

Joseph O'Brien has three runners at Navan on Saturday and he believes he has a leading chance in the Grade 3 Novice Chase on the card...

"She looks to have a leading chance on form and coming back to two miles shouldn't be an issue for her. We'll be hopeful that she can go very close."

- Joseph O'Brien on Scarlet And Dove

Drop in trip should help

14:13 - Cathmart Desjy

Cathmart Desjy showed some promise in bumpers, but disappointed us on her hurdling debut last time. Dropping back to this shorter trip will be a help to her and hopefully she can get her season back on track with a better run.

Scarlet has a leading chance while Sempo has the ability to be competitive

15:58 - Scarlet And Dove and Sempo

Scarlet And Dove has made a good transition to chasing this season, winning at Limerick and in the process of running a big race against Colreevy in a Grade 2 mares novice chase at Thurles only to fall at the second last. She looks to have a leading chance on form and coming back to two miles shouldn't be an issue for her. We'll be hopeful that she can go very close.

Sempo has been a bit of a work in progress over fences, but it was great to see him put in a clean round of jumping on his latest start at Punchestown. He'll probably need to jump even more sharply to fulfil his potential over fences, so that will be a focus point for him in this. He has the ability to be very competitive in this company if his jumping holds up.

Navan 6th Mar (2m Grd3 Nov Chs)

Saturday 6 March, 3.58pm

