Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove has a big chance at Limerick on Tuesday

Needs to bounce back to his best

Leopardstown 12:05 - Touch Of Oscar

Touch Of Oscar won a handicap chase at Navan in September, but hasn't been in as good form in his last couple of starts. He will need to bounce back to his best to be competitive in this company.

Hopeful of big runs for my pair

Leopardstown 12:40 - Forged In Fire and Risk Factor

Forged In Fire beat Ferny Hollow in a bumper at this meeting a year ago and that form stamped him as a smart hurdling prospect for this season. His seasonal and hurdling debut at Navan earlier this month was just satisfactory and I'm hoping that he just needed the run. Hopefully he'll produce a much-improved performance here.

Risk Factor was a smart horse in bumpers and we were happy with his latest run over hurdles back in September. He shaped as though the step up to this longer trip would suit him and I'd be hopeful that he can run a big race.

Trip and track will suit

Leopardstown 15:00 - Slige Dala

Slige Dala has won two bumpers and a maiden hurdle already this season. He enters handicap company now and his mark seems to be a fair one. This trip and track will suit and I'm hopeful that'll he'll run well.

Scarlet should be tough to beat back in maiden company

Limerick 12:30 - Scarlet And Dove and Miss Pernickety

Scarlet And Dove has run very well in both her starts over fences this season. Her second-place finish in a Grade 3 mares novice chase at Cork last time was a particularly good effort. That form gives her an excellent chance back in maiden company and hopefully she will prove tough to beat.

No. 9 Scarlet And Dove (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: -

Miss Pernickety has run well in a number of bumpers and maiden hurdles without winning and we have been looking forward to seeing her over a fence. This company might be a bit strong for her, but we'll be hoping that she makes a positive start to her chasing career here.

Ran well last time but she might miss this for a race on Wednesday

Limerick 13:40 - Lunar Display

Lunar Display looked to be running a big race when falling at the final flight in a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last month. We decided to give her a run in a bumper after that and she ran well to finish third in a Listed mares' contest at Navan. She is also in a re-arranged maiden hurdle at Limerick on Wednesday and could potentially run there.