Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove deserves her chance in Grade 1 company
The Easter Festival continues at Fairyhouse on Sunday and Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien has some good chances on the card, while he also has two going for him at Cork...
"This is obviously a tougher ask of her, but with a few of the big guns not running, we thought it was worth letting her take her chance against the boys."
- Joseph O'Brien on Scarlet And Dove
Sounder surface will help
Slige Dala is a progressive hurdler and ran very well on his handicap hurdle debut at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. He was a little bit disappointing at Thurles last time, but the return to this sounder surface in handicap company should be a help to him. It wouldn't surprise if he bounced back with a good run.
Hoping for improvement after good return from long absence
Fairyhouse 14:50 - Desir Du Large
Desir Du Large has always been a promising horse, but he hasn't been straightforward to train. He returned from a long absence to run very well in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Naas last time and the hope is that he'll improve from that.
Hoping to bounce back from poor runs
Fairyhouse 15:20 - Castra Vetera and Global Equity
Castra Vetera made a promising hurdling debut at Naas, but didn't build on that when upped in class in a Grade 3 mares' novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last time. She's better than she showed there and will hopefully bounce back here.
Global Equity disappointed at Limerick last time, but would have a chance based on her previous two runs. Conditions will suit and it wouldn't surprise if she ran well.
Unexposed and can go well
Fairyhouse 16:25 - Duc D'Allier
Duc D'Allier made an exciting start for us when returning from a long absence to win a maiden chase at this track in January. He ran a solid race in a rated novice chase at Punchestown after that and this sort of race should suit him well. He's unexposed and I could see him running well.
Deserves her chance after Grade 2 and 3 wins
Fairyhouse 17:00 - Scarlet And Dove
Scarlet And Dove has had a great season, winning three times over fences including a Grade 3 and a Grade 2 novice chase in the space of eight days. This is obviously a tougher ask of her, but with a few of the big guns not running, we thought it was worth letting her take her chance against the boys. Finishing in the frame would be a good result.
Could run well back over hurdles
Us And Them ran well for a long way in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival. He hasn't run over hurdles for a long time, but I'd be hopeful that he'll make a good transition back to them and run well.
Hoping to make a positive start to his campaign
Cerberus ran well in the Lartigue Hurdle at Listowel in his last start over hurdles. He is coming back off a good break here and is likely to improve from the run. We think he'll have a good year ahead of him and hopefully he'll make a positive start to it in this race.
Sunday 4 April, 5.00pm
