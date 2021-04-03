Joseph O'Brien: Scarlet And Dove deserves her chance in Grade 1 company

Sounder surface will help

Fairyhouse 14:20 - Slige Dala

Slige Dala is a progressive hurdler and ran very well on his handicap hurdle debut at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting. He was a little bit disappointing at Thurles last time, but the return to this sounder surface in handicap company should be a help to him. It wouldn't surprise if he bounced back with a good run.

Hoping for improvement after good return from long absence

Fairyhouse 14:50 - Desir Du Large

Desir Du Large has always been a promising horse, but he hasn't been straightforward to train. He returned from a long absence to run very well in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Naas last time and the hope is that he'll improve from that.

Hoping to bounce back from poor runs

Fairyhouse 15:20 - Castra Vetera and Global Equity

Castra Vetera made a promising hurdling debut at Naas, but didn't build on that when upped in class in a Grade 3 mares' novice hurdle at Fairyhouse last time. She's better than she showed there and will hopefully bounce back here.

Global Equity disappointed at Limerick last time, but would have a chance based on her previous two runs. Conditions will suit and it wouldn't surprise if she ran well.

Unexposed and can go well

Fairyhouse 16:25 - Duc D'Allier

Duc D'Allier made an exciting start for us when returning from a long absence to win a maiden chase at this track in January. He ran a solid race in a rated novice chase at Punchestown after that and this sort of race should suit him well. He's unexposed and I could see him running well.

Deserves her chance after Grade 2 and 3 wins

Fairyhouse 17:00 - Scarlet And Dove

No. 9 Scarlet And Dove (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Donagh Meyler

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Scarlet And Dove has had a great season, winning three times over fences including a Grade 3 and a Grade 2 novice chase in the space of eight days. This is obviously a tougher ask of her, but with a few of the big guns not running, we thought it was worth letting her take her chance against the boys. Finishing in the frame would be a good result.

Could run well back over hurdles

Cork 14:30 - Us And Them

Us And Them ran well for a long way in the Grand Annual at the Cheltenham Festival. He hasn't run over hurdles for a long time, but I'd be hopeful that he'll make a good transition back to them and run well.

Hoping to make a positive start to his campaign

Cork 16:05 - Cerberus

Cerberus ran well in the Lartigue Hurdle at Listowel in his last start over hurdles. He is coming back off a good break here and is likely to improve from the run. We think he'll have a good year ahead of him and hopefully he'll make a positive start to it in this race.

